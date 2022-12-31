Bowl roundups

SUN BOWL

PITT 37,

NO. 18 UCLA 35

EL PASO, Texas -- Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a victory over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl.

The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions.

UCLA (9-4) scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left, and was keyed by a 34-yard run by Harden.

Pitt quarterback Nick Patti got completions of 18 and 17 yards to Jared Wayne and Bub Means on the ensuing drive. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Patti scrambled for 11 yards to the UCLA 29-yard line. After another spike with 10 seconds left, Sauls came on to kick the game-winner, which sailed through the uprights with just four seconds remaining.

Sophomore Rodney Hammond Jr. rushed for 89 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers, who were without running back Israel Abanikanda, the nation's leader in total TDs with 22.

The Bruins, who had led 21-14 at the half, played without star senior running back Zach Charbonnet.

UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was injured and didn't return to the game after throwing an interception early in the fourth quarter, threw for 271 yards on 16 of 24 passing with 3 interceptions. Backup Ethan Garbers also threw an interception on the game's final play.

DUKE'S MAYO BOWL

MARYLAND 16,

NO. 23 N.C. STATE 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said a good coach always has a game plan.

That's why he donned an oversized red Noggin Boss hat with a Maryland emblem on it as he sat quietly in a chair awaiting his postgame fate Friday -- a bucket of mayonnaise being dumped over his head.

Locksley had agreed to do it for charity weeks ahead of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, saying he'd do anything if it meant winning.

"A former Terp developed the hat and it gave me a little bit of cover" from the mayonnaise, Locksley said.

Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 in the bowl game at Bank of America Stadium.

Tagovailoa wasn't perfect, finishing 19 of 37 for 221 yards with 2 interceptions. Roman Hemby ran for 65 yards rushing on 24 carries for Maryland (8-5), which won its second consecutive bowl.

Jakorian Bennett, who helped seal the win with a late interception, was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Ben Finley, one of four different starting quarterbacks for North Carolina State this season, completed 22 of 48 passes for 269 yards with two interceptions and couldn't find the end zone.

All of N.C. State's points came off the leg of All-American kicker Christopher Dunn, who converted field goals of 38, 19, 38 and 26 yards.

The Terrapins' defense held N.C. State to 27 yards rushing on 18 carries and kept the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

ARIZONA BOWL

OHIO 30, WYOMING 27, OT

TUCSON, Ariz. -- CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.

The Bobcats (10-4) had time to answer, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

Wyoming's John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.

Ohio had a hard time revving up its passing game against Wyoming's defense, relying mostly on the ground instead.

Sieh Bangura ran for 138 yards and scored on a 3-yard run. Harris hit Jacoby Jones on a 34-yard score and finished with 184 yards on 20-of-33 passing in his third start since Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., left, makes a catch against North Carolina State safety Sean Brown during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland takes on North Carolina State in Duke's Mayo Bowl.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)



FILE- North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris (16) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. NC State takes on Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)



Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett, center, holds the trophy after Maryland defeated North Carolina State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



Teammates congratulate Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett after he intercepted a pass against North Carolina State during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is doused after Maryland defeated North Carolina State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is doused with Duke's Mayo after Maryland defeated North Carolina State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



Maryland head coach Mike Locksley lifts the trophy after Maryland defeated North Carolina State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

