The world in brief: Brazil’s outgoing president exits nation





Brazil's outgoing president exits nation

SAO PAULO -- The office of Brazil's vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country and will break tradition by skipping the inauguration Sunday of his political nemesis, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The press office of Bolsonaro's vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourao, confirmed to journalists that he was acting as president. The handoff of power to the vice president occurs whenever Brazil's president travels abroad.

The Friday edition of the official gazette said Bolsonaro is headed to Florida and several officials were given permission to accompany him to Miami between Sunday and Jan. 30 to offer "advice, security and personal support."

According to flight-tracking websites, the Brazilian military's official airplane left the capital, Brasilia, around 1 p.m. for Orlando.

In Bolsonaro's absence, it is not clear who will hand over the presidential sash Sunday. Da Silva's press office said that is not part of the vice president's duties.

Israeli military indicts pair of soldiers

JERUSALEM -- Israel's military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who are accused of hurling an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank.

Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation, the army announced late Thursday. The court ordered the soldiers to remain in detention until a hearing next month. They were arrested Nov. 28.

The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy Nov. 22 in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian militants in Jenin had snatched the body of 17-year-old Tiran Fero, a member of Israel's Druze Arab minority, from a local hospital where he was receiving treatment after a car crash.

Fero's father accused the militants of removing his son from his life-support machine while he was still alive. The Israeli military had said he was already dead when the militants took him.

Amid the standoff over Fero's body, the two defendants -- reportedly Druze soldiers -- teamed up with another soldier to assemble an explosive device, the military said Thursday.

The soldiers identified a Palestinian home near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as their target and lobbed stones at it. A few days later, they threw the explosive into the crowded house "with the intent of starting a fire," the military added.

The military said the attack caused no casualties.

The military said it would issue an indictment against the third soldier in the coming days. The three soldiers were not named. The military did not comment on the penalties they could face.

Rocket attack in Syria kills 10 people

BEIRUT -- A militant rocket attack Friday in eastern Syria targeted a bus with oil industry employees, killing at least 10, the government said. To the north, Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced they arrested 52 militants in an operation against the Islamic State group's sleeper cells.

According to Syria's petroleum ministry, the rocket struck in the Al-Taym gas field in eastern Deir el-Zour province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group also reported a higher death toll from the rocket attack, saying at least 12 workers were killed.

On Thursday, the Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced their operation, citing a surge in IS attacks and saying that "Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt" aims to target sleeper cells in al-Hol and nearby in Tal Hamis areas.

95-year-old ex-pope in stable condition

ROME -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was in stable condition Friday after suffering a decline in his health and participated in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome prepared to honor "this last stretch of his pilgrimage."

The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin Friday afternoon saying Benedict had been able to rest well for a second night.

"He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. "At present his condition is stationary."

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his 95-year-old predecessor was "very ill."

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign.

Benedict, who for decades as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger served the Vatican as its doctrinal guardian, chose to live out his retirement on Vatican City grounds. He was being tended to by a team of doctors and his longtime papal family: his secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, and a few consecrated women who help run the household.

The pope emeritus was "in profound communion with Pope Francis," the cardinal said Friday.

Shortly after supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro ended their vigil outside the official residence Alvorada Palace, supporters of incoming President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived on the grounds, posing for photos flashing the "L" finger gesture for Lula, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Lula will be sworn-in on Sunday as the country's new leader. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)







A supporter of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro kneels down in prayer after listing to his farewell message streamed live, outside the official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro follow his live farewell on their cell phones outside the official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro watch his live farewell on a cell phone outside the official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro watch his live farewell on cell phones outside the official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)







Cardinal Angelo De Donatis celebrates a mass for the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome on Friday. (AP/Alessandra Tarantino)







Masked Palestinian gunmen fire during clashes Friday with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Nablus. The Israeli military said it entered Nablus to arrest Ahmed Massari, a 19-year-old member of the Lion’s Den, a new militant group led by young fighters. Palestinian officials said eight Palestinians were wounded by shrapnel from bullets. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced indictments against two soldiers accused of hurling an explosive device at a Palestinian home. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)





