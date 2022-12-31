Burst pipes cause damage to health unit in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- Construction crews and staff at the Garland County Health Unit spent Tuesday working to partially reopen the facility to the public after multiple pipes in the attic of the building ruptured over the weekend.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney said Tuesday there were also frozen water pipes at the coroner's office, with no damage, but there was extensive damage at the health unit.

"We had seven ruptures in a waterline at the health department, and it's got major damage inside the building," Mahoney said.

Mahoney said officials learned of the damage around 10 a.m. Dec. 24, noting they "shut it down, had ... Steamatic in there within the hour and they pulled all the water out of it. We had a plumber come on Christmas Day, repair the plumbing and we started tear out [Monday] morning."

Health unit Director Susan Lester said the county had prepared the building for the cold temperatures that were forecast.

"We all knew the weather was coming, so county maintenance came over Thursday, before the holidays whenever it got bad," she said. "They spent time going up in our attic and making sure the pipes were wrapped, and we prepared by letting the water drip, like a lot of people did in Arkansas and this area, and we left the heat on to hopefully prepare for the cold weather that was coming."

Mahoney said the ruptured pipes were "wrapped in 2½ inches of commercial insulation" with "R38 insulation on top of that. We had the ceiling panels open where heat from the building could go up, and we also had water dripping, and it still ruptured in seven places."

Mahoney and Lester were among those who went to the health unit Dec. 24 to assess the damage.

"Fortunately, whenever I came in on Christmas Eve, I checked the things that are vital to people like our medications and immunizations, and fortunately all that was spared," Lester said. "So that was a huge blessing. And also our [Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children] formula that we have in stock was not damaged."

This is the second time in the past three years there have been frozen pipes at the health unit, Mahoney said.

"We're probably looking at $40,000-$50,000 worth of damage there," he said.