Church notes: First Presbyterian in Springdale offers Stephen Ministers

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., invites you to a shared, family-friendly (children in pajamas welcome), informal service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

Children's Church and Sunday School classes have been canceled for the Christmas season. They will resume on Jan. 8.

Pictorial directories of the FPC church family are available at the church.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

The Adult Chancel Choir will resume practices on Wednesday evenings on Jan. 3. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir will begin practices in February.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, will start the new semester Jan.3. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., hosts the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11.

The inspirational speaker will be Sherry Barr from Claremore, Okla., whose message is "Humor in the Heartbreak." The special feature will be "New Year ... New Look" by Debby Curtis.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Jan. 6. For reservations, call 366-7562 or text 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The January Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 at 16 Tavistock Drive in Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The church's regular Sunday service is at 10 a.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one service at 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open again on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3)

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., operates the FPC Food Pantry on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents. It will be closed today and reopen Jan. 7.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

