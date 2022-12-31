College bowl capsules

Sugar Bowl

NO. 5 ALABAMA (10-2) VS. NO. 11 KANSAS STATE (10-3)

WHEN (TV) 11 a.m. CST (ESPN)

LINE Alabama by 6 1/2.

SERIES RECORD First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Alabama seeks its 10th Sugar Bowl trophy in its 17th appearance in the game. Kansas State is making its first appearance in the game after winning the Big 12 championship by handing TCU its only loss this season.

KEY MATCHUP

The Kansas State offensive line against an Alabama defensive front led by All-America outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Wildcats blockers have opened holes for a running game averaging nearly 210 yards this season and they've allowed just 19 sacks. Alabama's defense has held seven opponents to fewer than 80 yards rushing and averages three sacks per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KANSAS STATE RB Deuce Vaughn rushed for 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns and also has been effective as a receiver out of the backfield. He has 1,803 yards from scrimmage and 11 total TDs this season.

ALABAMA QB Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 3,007 yards and 27 TDs in 2022 despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a game. He is the first Alabama QB with consecutive 3,000-yard seasons passing. He usually scrambles to pass, but also ran for 11 first downs this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The star players for both teams chose to play instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. ... Kansas State comes in on a four-game winning streak. ... Wildcats QB Will Howard has passed for 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions and is 5-1 as a starter since stepping in for injured season-opening starter QB Adrian Martinez in late October. Martinez is expected to be available for the bowl game. ... Kansas State reached 10 victories for the first time since 2012 with a 31-28 overtime victory against No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game. ... The Wildcats are 3-2 all-time against SEC teams in bowl games. ... This is Alabama's 15th consecutive 10-win season, an NCAA record for the most double-digit-win seasons in a row, all under Coach Nick Saban. The streak eclipses a mark previously set by Florida State under Bobby Bowden. ... Alabama is 97-51-4 in neutral site contests. Since Saban became coach in 2007, the Crimson Tide is 29-7 in neutral site games, but three of the losses came at the Superdome. ... Alabama has dropped three of its past four Sugar Bowls, but in its most recent appearance defeated Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal game en route to a national title for the 2017 season. ... In addition to being a unanimous All-American, Anderson (17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) took home four national defensive player awards (Bednarik, Lombardi, Lott and Nagurski).

Music City Bowl

IOWA (7-5) VS. KENTUCKY (7-5)

WHEN (TV) 11 a.m. CST (ABC)

LINE Iowa by 2 1/2.

SERIES RECORD Kentucky leads 1-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz is one bowl win away from tying the late Joe Paterno for most bowl wins by a Big Ten coach (10). Better yet, the Hawkeyes can get some payback for losing the Citrus Bowl to Kentucky 20-17 to wrap up last season. This is Iowa's first trip to the Music City Bowl. The Kentucky Wildcats can add to their school record streak with a fifth consecutive bowl victory. The Wildcats also are looking for their eighth victory for the fourth time in five seasons. A victory would be the 16th season all-time that Kentucky has finished with at least eight wins.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa's offense vs. Kentucky's defense. The Wildcats allow just 19.1 per game to rank 11th in the nation. That includes holding top-ranked Georgia to just 16 points last month. Overall, the Wildcats are allowing 320.2 yards game (17th in FBS) and 146.8 against the run (59th). Iowa was next to last in total offense (255.4 yards) and will be hard pressed to move the ball against Kentucky in any phase especially with a new quarterback who has yet to take a snap in a college game. Starter Spencer Petras is hurt, and Alex Padilla hit the transfer portal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

IOWA All-American LB Jack Campbell. The first Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award led Iowa with 118 tackles. He's a big anchor to a defense that held opponents to 277.9 yards and 14.4 points per game.

KENTUCKY Senior DB Keidron Smith. The Ole Miss transfer helped shore up the secondary and ranked eighth with 43 tackles. He also tied for the team lead with two interceptions, returning one for a 65-yard touchdown at Florida. He has seven career picks. His sister, Kaylon, is a senior forward for Vanderbilt.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is Iowa's 35th bowl game appearance and first time at the Music City Bowl. Iowa accepted a bid to play in this bowl in 2020 against Missouri before the bowl was canceled because of the pandemic. ... Iowa is 6-6 all-time in bowl games against current SEC teams. ... Iowa is bowl eligible for the 21st time in 22 seasons under Ferentz. ... Kentucky leads the nation winning 20 consecutive nonconference games. ... Kentucky can post its 13th bowl victory all-time and third at the Music City Bowl. ... A win would extend Coach Mark Stoops' program record to 67 career victories. ... Iowa All-American DB Kaevon Merriweather opted out of this bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. So did Kentucky QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez.

