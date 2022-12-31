Community activist threatens to sue city

Community activist Jack Foster drew a line in the sand on Thursday night telling the Pine Bluff City Council that if it didn't stop funding Go Forward Pine Bluff projects he would sue the city.

Foster, who spoke for three minutes during a public comment period held prior to council meetings, said it is against state law for the city to be handing over tax proceeds to Go Forward, a private group being funded from the proceeds of a 2017 five-eighth percent sales tax.

In a follow-up interview, Foster clarified his position, saying the city doesn't actually hand money over to Go Forward but takes money from the tax and pays for Go Forward projects. He said that even though the city doesn't hand the money directly to Go Forward, the intent is the same.

"Here's the way it works," Foster said. "Go Forward will say we need to do this plaza. What will happen is that the city won't give Go Forward the money for the plaza. What the city does is pay for the plaza out of the money set aside for Go Forward projects."

Foster said he had not consulted any legal expert but considers himself a student of the law and believes that the city's intent would be the focus of a lawsuit.

"If you need a car, does it really matter if I give you the money for the car or if I pay the note every month for the car?" he said. "There's really no difference. Go Forward has a plan and the city of Pine Bluff is funding that plan with tax money."

Foster said he could prove intent because he could go back to the planning stages of Go Forward and look at all of the projects Go Forward had promised to accomplish. Prior to the 2017 sales tax vote that approved the tax, Go Forward organizers held months of meetings in which stakeholders studied the problems Pine Bluff faced and how those problems could be addressed through various strategies and projects.

"Those are the very same projects the city is now paying for," Foster said. "In law books, intent is to do that which the law prevents."

As Foster was finishing up speaking to the council, he asked Mayor Shirley Washington, by way of a Freedom of Information request, for copies of all city checks that had been written to pay for projects relating to Go Forward.

Foster's theme was continued by several council members during the special called meeting in which a budget for 2023 was passed, with four of the eight elected officials criticizing the way in which Go Forward exerts influence over city decisions.

An attempt on Friday to reach Washington for a comment on the city's arrangement with Go Forward was unsuccessful.