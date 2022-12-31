Area Agency closed Monday, tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas' office and senior centers will be closed Monday in observance of New Year's Day. SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will be taking patients to dialysis and cancer appointments, according to a news release.

Area Agency is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Closed for New Year's Day.

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and potato casserole, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, winter hot fruit, and milk.

Wednesday -- Taco soup, tortilla chips, salsa, lettuce salad, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered pork cutlet, pickled beets, broccoli, roll, cobbler, and milk.

Friday -- Lean hamburger patty on bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon, strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.