Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 4:33 a.m.

Marriages

Elizabeth Reagan, 32, and Michael Zangari, 33, both of Little Rock.

LaToya Adams, 38, and Michael Sanders, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Preston Garvin, 34, and Stefanie Garvin, 32, both of Cabot.

Sunni Wise, 27, and Chance Teale, 29, both of Bryant.

Ashley Slater, 28, and Diamond Givens, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Logan Melder, 25, and Rachel Lisowski, 24, both of Maumelle

Anna Hunter, 24, of White Hall and Taylor Vocque, 24, of Bauxite.

Tamar Watkins, 18, of Fayetteville and Garrion Isidore, 19, of Pensacola, Fla.

Divorces

FILED

22-4512. Charlotte Wright v. Carl Wright Jr.

GRANTED

22-2109. Todd Baker v. Allison Baker.

22-4174. Jason Crowly v. Rhonda Crowly.

Print Headline: Daily Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT