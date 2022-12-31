Marriages

Elizabeth Reagan, 32, and Michael Zangari, 33, both of Little Rock.

LaToya Adams, 38, and Michael Sanders, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Preston Garvin, 34, and Stefanie Garvin, 32, both of Cabot.

Sunni Wise, 27, and Chance Teale, 29, both of Bryant.

Ashley Slater, 28, and Diamond Givens, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Logan Melder, 25, and Rachel Lisowski, 24, both of Maumelle

Anna Hunter, 24, of White Hall and Taylor Vocque, 24, of Bauxite.

Tamar Watkins, 18, of Fayetteville and Garrion Isidore, 19, of Pensacola, Fla.

Divorces

FILED

22-4512. Charlotte Wright v. Carl Wright Jr.

GRANTED

22-2109. Todd Baker v. Allison Baker.

22-4174. Jason Crowly v. Rhonda Crowly.