De Queen hospital gets state license, awaits DEA credential

De QUEEN — Sevier County Medical Center has received its hospital license from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The hospital will open as soon as it receives its Drug Enforcement Administration number for prescribing and administering medications, according to CEO Lori House.

The hospital, at 960 U.S. 71, was scheduled to begin accepting patients Dec. 6, just a few days after an open house that was packed with community members eager to see the new facility. It has 15 beds and 10 rooms in the emergency department.

The opening date was postponed after state inspectors found a communication problem with the nurse call system, House said. The delay allowed physicians and staff members the opportunity for more training, she said.

House and the hospital board also learned recently the Legislative Council of the Arkansas General Assembly approved the use of $6.25 million in federal rescue funds to assist the hospital’s opening. The request was submitted by the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The hospital would have opened without the $6.25 million, but the funds are a great asset, board President Steve Cole said.

The money will be used to reimburse the hospital for equipment and supplies already purchased, House said.

Sevier County voters approved a 1% sales tax in a 2019 special election to build the $24 million hospital. The county’s former hospital, which was owned by an out-of-state company, closed in 2019 after a series of financial setbacks.