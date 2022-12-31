Defense helps Northside girls repeat at Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — The defensive prowess Fort Smith Northside’s girls put on display Friday afternoon should serve the Lady Bears well as they enter 6A-West Conference play.

Northside didn’t allow a field goal for the entire first half and successful defending its Neosho Holiday Classic title with a 51-19 victory over host Neosho.

The Lady Bears (10-3) allowed four buckets Friday and allowed just 10 over three games against Missouri opposition to become the first back-t0-back tournament champion since Van Buren did it in 2015-16.

“That’s why we are so excited,” Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. “You can hear the locker room. Our kids have been challenging all year.

“At Northside High School, we’re not going to win many three-point or horse shooting contests, so we have to lock down and guard you. That’s been our tradition, and we’ve been soft. We haven’t been able to do that all year, and I thought our kids are getting better and better and better each game.”

Neosho (7-3) went 0 for 14 from the field in the first half and suffered 12 turnovers, which allowed Northside to build a 26-4 halftime cushion. The Lady Bears opened the game with some defensive halfcourt pressure, but that was turned off once they already had a double-digit lead.

While the Lady Wildcats struggled with their shooting, Karys Washington enjoyed one of her best games. Northside’s only senior had 13 points in the first half, then scored the first seven points of the second half and almost had a double-double, finishing with 26 points and 9 rebounds and being named the tournament’s most valuable player.

“I knew I had to help my team out and couldn’t get frustrated,” Washington said. “I wanted that championship and wanted to win, so I had to click it. When I walked into this game, I knew I had to lock in. I would say this was one of my games. I’m proud of myself.”

Northside enjoyed a whopping 35-4 lead before Beclynn Garrett hit Neosho’s first bucket at the 5:49 mark in the third quarter. The Lady Bears led 44-13 after three quarters and never allowed the running clock to end, which can be done in Missouri if a lead drops below 30 points at any time.

Washington was the only player in double figures for Northside, which will begin league play Tuesday at home against Springdale Har-Ber before road games Wednesday against Bentonville West — a makeup from a Dec. 22 postponement — and Friday against Fayetteville.

BOYS

OKC CROOKED OAK 64, HUNTSVILLE 57

Tymie Adkins-Freeman had 30 points as Crooked Oak won the Black Division title and spoiled Huntsville’s first appearance in a championship game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Adkins-Freeman had 17 points in the first half as the Ruf-Nex enjoyed a 30-27 halftime lead, then Crooked Oak (9-1) outscored Huntsville (8-5) 15-7 in the third quarter for a 45-34 lead.

Mason Davidson led Huntsville with 25 points, while Troy Lambert added 12. Daevion Hill had a double-double for Crooked Oak with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Kedric Vick added 12 points.