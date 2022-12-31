Defining Purpose taking on strong field of young fillies

HOT SPRINGS -- Defining Purpose is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the $150,000 Year's End Stakes for 2-year-old fillies over a mile today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Post time for the Year's End, the second of two features and the ninth race on the track's 10-race card, is scheduled for4:14 p.m. Race 6 is the $150,000 Renaissance Stakes for 2-year-old horses set for a post time of 2:50 p.m.

Horses on the final day of their 2-year-old campaigns make up each of the 113 entrants on the card, a first for Oaklawn since the track opened for racing in 1905. The 2022-23 live racing meet, which began Dec. 9, is Oaklawn's 108th.

David Cabrera is the listed rider for Defining Purpose, a daughter of Cross Track trained by Kenny McPeek. Defining Purpose (3 starts, 1-0-0, $66,900), finished fifth, 11/4 lengths out of second, in the Grade III Golden Rod Stakes at Churchill Downs over 1 1/16 miles on Nov. 26.

"We think this is a really good spot for her," McPeek said. "We were ultra-aggressive with her coming out of her maiden win. We wheeled her back in the stake at Churchill, thinking we'd like to get third or better, and she just got nipped for second and third. She was back from [nine days] rest. This time she's had a chance to train up to it. We've been able to take our time. She acts like a filly that's got a lot of talent. We just thought this was a good next step for her, a chance to get some black type and maybe more."

Cabrera will ride Defining Purpose in the Year's End for the first time.

Bluelightspecial (6 2-2-2, $109,965), a daughter of Super Saver and maternal granddaughter of Bellamy Road, is the morning line's 9-2 second choice. She trained by Contreras Cipriano with Francisco Arrieta set to ride.

Lewis Mathews Jr. of Bismarck owns Fabulous Candy (4 2-1-0, $65,600), the 5-1 third-choice in the entered field of nine. This will mark Fabulous Candy's first start away from Delaware Park near Wilmington, Del.

John Hiraldo is set to ride Fabulous Candy from the ninth stall of Oaklawn's starting gate.

"I love her post position," trainer Chelsey Moysey said. "Honestly, you can kind of put her anywhere and she's going to do well. I'm happy with the post. I think it's a lighter field than I was expecting. I think some of the better horses went other places."

Take Charge Briana, a daughter of Take Curlin, is set to start the Year's End from the Oaklawn barn of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

"That's a good spot for her," Lukas said. "A real good spot."

McPeek said his confidence in Defining Purpose was enhanced by her performance in the Golden Rod, won by Hoosier Philly.

"The horse that won the race is extremely talented," he said. "We're going to look back, and that filly is probably going to be the early favorite in the Kentucky Oaks. We didn't get beat terribly. We've got a good course of the winter to find our way to the Kentucky Oaks. This filly's got to improve a little bit, but I think she's capable of that."