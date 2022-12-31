Eudora council votes to extend curfew in Chicot County town through Tuesday

The City Council of Eudora in Chicot County voted Thursday night to extend its state of civil emergency curfew through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The vote was made at a town hall meeting where Mayor Tomeka Butler and Eudora Police Chief Mark Pitts addressed citizens about the decision to invoke the curfew, which starts at 8 p.m each night.

Butler, who was elected in 2020, first announced the curfew on Tuesday in a video posted on Facebook.

Butler, addressing the camera while sitting in front of four standing police officers, said that Eudora had been "recently plagued with senseless acts of violence" leading to the decision start the curfew.

She expounded on this at the town hall meeting, which was held at the town's Ministers Institute Building and attended by at least a couple dozen residents.

"This action was by no means taken to violate any constitutional rights of any citizen, any business owner, any religious believer or anyone traveling through the city of Eudora," Butler said. "As the mayor, my role is to do what's best for the citizens of this city. I'm concerned based on senseless shootings, that has resulted in a life being taken, due to the acts of a few reckless citizens. This action was taken to protect every facility in the city, no matter age, race or where you live.

"The elderly, the people of wisdom, they are afraid. As of today, day cares have been closing early. This has to stop. We need a resolution. At this point, I'm grateful the council has agreed to extend the curfew past the New Year's celebration. We all know guns are prevalent in communities during that time."

The "senseless shooting" referred to by Butler took place on Christmas Eve.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Chicot County sheriff's deputies contacted special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division around 7:30 p.m. to request assistance in the investigation of a shooting at the Chicot apartment complex at 604 E. Compress St.

There, Eudora police officers had found two victims. One, Martene S. Frazell, 47, had been killed and the other, Jermaine Lindsey, 40, had been wounded.

The investigation is continuing and no arrest has occurred, according to the state police.

Pitts said at the town hall meeting that it was the second homicide of the year in Eudora, which has a population of just over 2,250.

"I know in bigger cities, larger cities, that sounds like peanuts," Pitts said. "But here, in a small community of 2,500 people, that's too many in any city, but here it's unfathomable."

Pitt said he knows the curfew is "an inconvenience for some people, but it's also a comfort to others.

"I spoke to one of the victim's family members just last night and she expressed her gratitude for what we're doing and said she can finally get some sleep," he said.

Though Pitts said at the meeting that the state police was also investigating the homicide from earlier in the year, an agency spokesman said in a statement that "there is no pending request for Arkansas State Police assistance within the scope of the law ... other than the one active homicide investigation."

Pitts detailed other issues his police force is dealing with.

"We're in the middle of investigating home invasions," Pitts said. "We're ... chasing juveniles driving cars, flipping cars over. We're investigating people breaking into people's houses. We're investigating all of that, in between patrolling and trying to help the state investigate this murder."

While the exceptions listed when the curfew was announced included medical and job-related business, Pitts said the enforcement of the curfew is a "spirit of the law situation," rather than the letter of the law.

"Letter of the law is, you're going one mile over the speed limit, I'm writing you a ticket," Pitts said. "Spirit of the law is, he's only going six over. Just slow down.

"We're not strictly out here pulling people over, writing people up for a curfew violation. If you have a legitimate reason for being out, like going to the store and back, you're not making blocks around the area where this person was just killed. .... [or] you're acting suspiciously at 3 a.m. when a cop approaches."

Attempts to reach Butler for comment were unsuccessful. A call to the Eudora government's main phone went unanswered and Butler did not respond to an email.