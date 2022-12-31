Famed TV interviewer Walters, 93, dies





NEW YORK -- Barbara Walters, the journalist who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news star during a lengthy network career, has died. She was 93.

Walters' death was announced Friday night by ABC.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women," her publicist Cindi Berger also said in a statement.

An ABC spokesperson did not have an immediate comment Friday night beyond sharing a statement from Bob Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC.

During her news career, Walters' exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

She competed -- not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network -- for each big "get" in a world jammed with more interviewers, including female journalists who followed the trail she blazed.

"I always thought I'd be a writer for television. I never even thought I'd be in front of a camera," Walters said in 2004, but she was a natural on screen.

"When I'm interviewing, I have no fear!" Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

In a voice that never lost its trace of her native Boston accent, Walters lobbed blunt and sometimes giddy questions at each subject, often sugarcoating them with a hushed, reverential delivery.

Her career began with no signs of majesty.

In 1961, NBC hired her for a short-term writing project on the "Today" show. Shortly after that, what was seen as the token woman's slot among the staff's eight writers opened and Walters got the job.

Then she began to make occasional on-air appearances with offbeat stories such as "A Day in the Life of a Nun" or the tribulations of a Playboy bunny.

As she appeared more frequently, she was spared the title of "Today" Girl that had been attached to her token female predecessors. But she had to pay her dues, sometimes sprinting across the set between interviews to do dog food commercials.

She had the first interview with Rose Kennedy after the assassination of her son, Robert, as well as with Princess Grace of Monaco, President Richard Nixon and many others. But she faced a setback in 1971 with the arrival of a new host, Frank McGee.

Although they could share the desk, he insisted she wait for him to ask three questions before she could speak during joint interviews with "powerful persons."

Sensing greater opportunities outside the studio, she hit the road and produced more exclusive interviews for the program, including Nixon chief of staff H.R. Haldeman.

By 1976, she had been granted the title of "Today" co-host and was earning $700,000 a year. But when ABC signed her to a $5 million, five-year contract, the salary figure branded her "the million-dollar baby."

Her job duties were split between the network's entertainment division, for which she was expected to do interview specials, and ABC News, then mired in third place.

After her interview with a newly elected President Jimmy Carter in which Walters told Carter "be wise with us," CBS correspondent Morley Safer derided her as "the first female pope blessing the new cardinal."

But salvation arrived in the form of a new boss, ABC News president Roone Arledge, who moved her out of the co-anchor slot and into special projects for ABC News. Meanwhile, she found success with her quarterly prime-time interview specials.

She became a frequent contributor to ABC's newsmagazine "20/20," joining forces with then-host Hugh Downs, and in 1984, became co-host.

In 1997, she introduced "The View," a live ABC weekday show with an all-female panel for whom any topic was on the table. An unexpected hit, Walters considered "The View" the "dessert" of her career.

In May 2014, she taped her final episode of "The View" to end a five-decade career in television -- although she continued to make occasional TV appearances after that.

Walters is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

Information for this article was contributed by Stefanie Dazio of The Associated Press.

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's "The View," at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)



FILE - Barbara Walters interviews the Shah of Iran at the Cornell Medical Hospital in November, 1979, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File)



FILE - This May 8, 1980 file photo, former President Richard M. Nixon answers question during interview by ABC television personality Barbara Walters in New York. TV news pioneer and creator of 'The View,' Barbara Walters has died at 93, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)



FILE - President Jimmy Carter sits with ABC news correspondent Barbara Walters during the taping of an interview in in the Green Room of the White House in Washington, on Dec. 14, 1978. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File)



FILE - Television journalist Barbara Walters attends the Metropolitan Opera season opening night gala performance at Lincoln Center on Sept. 22, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)



FILE - Newswoman Barbara Walters is seen on NBC-TV's Today Show on June 3, 1976. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)



FILE - Former President Richard M. Nixon answers questions during an interview by ABC television personality Barbara Walters on May 8, 1980, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)



FILE - Walters Barbara is seen after opening night on the ABC evening news with anchor partner Harry Reasoner, on Oct. 4, 1976. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo, File)



FILE - ABC television newscaster Barbara Walters wraps her arms around her husband, Merv Adelson, moments after their wedding ceremony on May 10, 1986, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Peter Borsari, File)











