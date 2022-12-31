Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Come on, get over it

I was very disappointed to read on Dec. 21, in the Democrat-Gazette, Mr. John Brummett's insults of the president. I understand Mr. Brummett is a supporter of the opposing political party of the president, but to call the president "a second-place president [who] defiled America" and "a human atrocity that infests the Oval Office" is nasty and ugly. President Trump is a human being who won the Oval Office by finishing first in electoral votes.

When I was 7, we lived near Gettysburg, and visited that hallowed ground several times. I recall my parents pointing out President Eisenhower's farm, and remember being in awe of the president of the United States. Even as a 7-year-old, I learned to respect the president, and I learned from parents who did not vote for Dwight Eisenhower or John Kennedy. Their candidate did not win, but they still spoke only respectfully of the elected president.

Maybe in this Christmas season, we can somehow find some respect for the president, a man doing his best to stand up for this great country. He is a human being who does not need the job, has not spent his whole life in politics as so many have, and whose policies, if you are even slightly objective, are difficult to oppose. Maybe he loves his country.

I know, Mr. Brummett, that you are unhappy with the election results, but to quote a sports show feature, "come on, man," you have got to get over it.

MICHAEL BISHOP

Rogers