Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s college basketball scores

Today at 3:23 a.m.

Friday's scores

Men

EAST

Albertus Magnus 91, Nichols 85

American 60, Lafayette 47

Army 80, Lehigh 78

Baruch 62, Rutgers-Camden 47

Berry 79, Emory 74

Brandeis 60, Westfield St. 47

Christopher Newport 98, Wilmington (Ohio) 48

Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67

Curry 89, Bard 78

Drew 75, Keystone 68

East Stroudsburg 93, Slippery Rock 66

Elizabethtown 70, Stevenson 69

Fairfield 73, Marist 54

Frostburg St. 78, Dist. of Columbia 76

Holy Cross 60, Bucknell 58

Hood 109, Waynesburg 51

Indiana (Pa.) 76, Millersville 45

Keene St. 62, Emerson 54

Kutztown 92, California (Pa.) 82

Lock Haven 69, Gannon 64

Marywood 83, Mount St. Mary 63

McDaniel 72, St. Vincent 70, OT

Mercyhurst 88, Mansfield 58

Moravian 81, Bryn Athyn 78

Morgan St. 61, Hartford 54

Mount St. Vincent 79, Union (NY) 72

Navy 75, Boston U. 58

Nazareth 82, Clark 63

Pitt.-Bradford 89, Grove City 75

Pitt.-Johnstown 79, Shepherd 62

Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 74

Rutgers 90, Coppin St. 57

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 67, Worcester Tech 55

Saint Joseph's (Maine) 75, S. Maine 52

Shippensburg 78, Clarion 52

Siena 83, Quinnipiac 76

Springfield 81, Roger Williams 63

St. Peter's 67, Manhattan 57

Swarthmore 87, Immaculata 57

Trinity (Conn.) 71, Framingham St. 51

West Chester 82, Seton Hill 68

Wheaton 89, Colby Sawyer 81

Wheeling Jesuit 88, Franciscan 64

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 82, Southern Wesleyan 77

Belmont Abbey 60, Lenoir-Rhyne 56

Centenary 90, Dallas 70

Clemson 78, NC State 64

E. Mennonite 60, Mary Baldwin 58

Ferrum 74, William Peace 68

Fort Lauderdale Eagles 71, Fort Valley St. 59

Francis Marion 87, Coker 75

Georgia Southwestern 87, Middle Georgia 59

Guilford 76, Centre 39

Hendrix 83, Ozarks 80

Lee 89, Lindsey Wilson 50

North Alabama 66, Jacksonville St. 62

Oglethorpe 92, LaGrange 88

SC State 111, St. Andrews 58

South Carolina 74, E. Michigan 64

St. Mary's (Md.) 78, Bridgewater (Va.) 76

Stetson 86, Lipscomb 80, OT

Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55

Virginia Union 88, Fairmont St. 83, OT

MIDWEST

Akron 84, Concord 58

Ashland 81, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70

Aurora 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 64

Bemidji St. 77, Mary 67

Carleton 99, Bethany Lutheran 91

Cornerstone Golden Eagles 84, Davenport 82

Elmhurst 84, Calvin 80

Hiram 87, Adrian 68

Illinois College 74, Augustana (Ill.) 69

Lake Forest 80, Carroll (Wis.) 74

Lakeland 109, Cardinal Stritch 80

Malone 96, Central St. (Ohio) 61

Marian 79, Wis.-Oshkosh 74

Miami 76, Notre Dame 65

Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68

Minot St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 57

Missouri S&T 102, Baptist Bible 77

N. Dakota St. 71, North Dakota 49

Notre Dame (Ohio) 94, Mount Aloysius 56

Ohio 76, Chicago St. 59

Penn State-Altoona 83, Oberlin 78, 2OT

Rockford 75, Beloit 64

Rockhurst 75, William Woods 71

Saginaw Valley St. 87, Grace Bible 68

St. Mary's (Minn.) 83, North Park 82

Wabash 90, Edgewood 63

Wis.-River Falls 73, St. Scholastica 55

Wisconsin 76, W. Michigan 66

Wooster 68, Heidelberg 65

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 75, Ark.-Fort Smith 64

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 88, Barry 79

Houston Christian 101, New Orleans 96, OT

Lubbock Christian 85, Cameron 61

Oklahoma Christian 87, Texas-Tyler 76, 2OT

Southwestern (Texas) 76, Howard Payne 63

St Edwards 88, Texas A&M International 72

St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Austin 62

Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66

FAR WEST

Academy of Art 97, Holy Names 82

Angelo St. 77, W. New Mexico 63

Black Hills St. 84, Adams St. 64

Claremont Mudd 71, Haverford 44

Colorado Mesa 67, CSU-Pueblo 60

E. New Mexico 84, Texas-Permian Basin 75

Fort Lewis 93, S.D. Mines 82

Fresno Pacific 80, Dominican (Cal.) 63

Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66

Milwaukee Engineering 89, Caltech 83, 2OT

Occidental 60, Husson 59

Pacific Lutheran 64, Gustavus Adolphus 61

Southern Cal 80, Washington 67

West Texas A&M 72, Midwestern St. 71

Willamette 98, Douglas College Royals 66

Women

EAST

American 75, Lafayette 65

Boston U. 62, Navy 39

Delaware 77, Hofstra 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Delaware St. 38

Holy Cross 62, Bucknell 45

Lehigh 90, Army 68

Loyola (Md.) 61, Colgate 56, OT

Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

Md.-Eastern Shore 100, Bryn Athyn 30

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Northeastern 49

Penn 95, Gwynedd-Mercy 38

Penn St. 90, Rutgers 72

St. Francis (Pa.) 46, Hartford 36

Stony Brook 89, William & Mary 61

Temple 80, Memphis 69

SOUTH

Belmont 74, Valparaiso 60

Murray St. 68, Ill. Chicago 55

NC A&T 67, Elon 50

Samford 112, Birmingham Southern 75

South Florida 69, Tulane 61

Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 50

Tulsa 55, East Carolina 47

UNC-Greensboro 68, Lenoir-Rhyne 60

W. Carolina 64, Southern Wesleyan 46

MIDWEST

Ball St. 119, Chicago St. 53

Bowling Green 92, Findlay 51

IUPUI 68, N. Kentucky 65

Illinois St. 87, Drake 76

N. Iowa 83, Bradley 64

Wichita St. 61, Cincinnati 49

SOUTHWEST

Houston 60, SMU 44

FAR WEST

Colorado 64, Washington 56

Southern Cal 69, Oregon St. 58

UCLA 82, Oregon 74

Utah 71, Washington St. 66

Print Headline: Friday’s college basketball scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT