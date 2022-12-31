Friday’s college basketball scores

Friday's scores
Men
EAST
Albertus Magnus 91, Nichols 85
American 60, Lafayette 47
Army 80, Lehigh 78
Baruch 62, Rutgers-Camden 47
Berry 79, Emory 74
Brandeis 60, Westfield St. 47
Christopher Newport 98, Wilmington (Ohio) 48
Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67
Curry 89, Bard 78
Drew 75, Keystone 68
East Stroudsburg 93, Slippery Rock 66
Elizabethtown 70, Stevenson 69
Fairfield 73, Marist 54
Frostburg St. 78, Dist. of Columbia 76
Holy Cross 60, Bucknell 58
Hood 109, Waynesburg 51
Indiana (Pa.) 76, Millersville 45
Keene St. 62, Emerson 54
Kutztown 92, California (Pa.) 82
Lock Haven 69, Gannon 64
Marywood 83, Mount St. Mary 63
McDaniel 72, St. Vincent 70, OT
Mercyhurst 88, Mansfield 58
Moravian 81, Bryn Athyn 78
Morgan St. 61, Hartford 54
Mount St. Vincent 79, Union (NY) 72
Navy 75, Boston U. 58
Nazareth 82, Clark 63
Pitt.-Bradford 89, Grove City 75
Pitt.-Johnstown 79, Shepherd 62
Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 74
Rutgers 90, Coppin St. 57
Saint Joseph (Conn.) 67, Worcester Tech 55
Saint Joseph's (Maine) 75, S. Maine 52
Shippensburg 78, Clarion 52
Siena 83, Quinnipiac 76
Springfield 81, Roger Williams 63
St. Peter's 67, Manhattan 57
Swarthmore 87, Immaculata 57
Trinity (Conn.) 71, Framingham St. 51
West Chester 82, Seton Hill 68
Wheaton 89, Colby Sawyer 81
Wheeling Jesuit 88, Franciscan 64
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 82, Southern Wesleyan 77
Belmont Abbey 60, Lenoir-Rhyne 56
Centenary 90, Dallas 70
Clemson 78, NC State 64
E. Mennonite 60, Mary Baldwin 58
Ferrum 74, William Peace 68
Fort Lauderdale Eagles 71, Fort Valley St. 59
Francis Marion 87, Coker 75
Georgia Southwestern 87, Middle Georgia 59
Guilford 76, Centre 39
Hendrix 83, Ozarks 80
Lee 89, Lindsey Wilson 50
North Alabama 66, Jacksonville St. 62
Oglethorpe 92, LaGrange 88
SC State 111, St. Andrews 58
South Carolina 74, E. Michigan 64
St. Mary's (Md.) 78, Bridgewater (Va.) 76
Stetson 86, Lipscomb 80, OT
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
Virginia Union 88, Fairmont St. 83, OT
MIDWEST
Akron 84, Concord 58
Ashland 81, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70
Aurora 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 64
Bemidji St. 77, Mary 67
Carleton 99, Bethany Lutheran 91
Cornerstone Golden Eagles 84, Davenport 82
Elmhurst 84, Calvin 80
Hiram 87, Adrian 68
Illinois College 74, Augustana (Ill.) 69
Lake Forest 80, Carroll (Wis.) 74
Lakeland 109, Cardinal Stritch 80
Malone 96, Central St. (Ohio) 61
Marian 79, Wis.-Oshkosh 74
Miami 76, Notre Dame 65
Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68
Minot St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 57
Missouri S&T 102, Baptist Bible 77
N. Dakota St. 71, North Dakota 49
Notre Dame (Ohio) 94, Mount Aloysius 56
Ohio 76, Chicago St. 59
Penn State-Altoona 83, Oberlin 78, 2OT
Rockford 75, Beloit 64
Rockhurst 75, William Woods 71
Saginaw Valley St. 87, Grace Bible 68
St. Mary's (Minn.) 83, North Park 82
Wabash 90, Edgewood 63
Wis.-River Falls 73, St. Scholastica 55
Wisconsin 76, W. Michigan 66
Wooster 68, Heidelberg 65
SOUTHWEST
Dallas Baptist 75, Ark.-Fort Smith 64
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 88, Barry 79
Houston Christian 101, New Orleans 96, OT
Lubbock Christian 85, Cameron 61
Oklahoma Christian 87, Texas-Tyler 76, 2OT
Southwestern (Texas) 76, Howard Payne 63
St Edwards 88, Texas A&M International 72
St. Thomas (Texas) 67, Austin 62
Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66
FAR WEST
Academy of Art 97, Holy Names 82
Angelo St. 77, W. New Mexico 63
Black Hills St. 84, Adams St. 64
Claremont Mudd 71, Haverford 44
Colorado Mesa 67, CSU-Pueblo 60
E. New Mexico 84, Texas-Permian Basin 75
Fort Lewis 93, S.D. Mines 82
Fresno Pacific 80, Dominican (Cal.) 63
Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66
Milwaukee Engineering 89, Caltech 83, 2OT
Occidental 60, Husson 59
Pacific Lutheran 64, Gustavus Adolphus 61
Southern Cal 80, Washington 67
West Texas A&M 72, Midwestern St. 71
Willamette 98, Douglas College Royals 66
Women
EAST
American 75, Lafayette 65
Boston U. 62, Navy 39
Delaware 77, Hofstra 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Delaware St. 38
Holy Cross 62, Bucknell 45
Lehigh 90, Army 68
Loyola (Md.) 61, Colgate 56, OT
Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
Md.-Eastern Shore 100, Bryn Athyn 30
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Northeastern 49
Penn 95, Gwynedd-Mercy 38
Penn St. 90, Rutgers 72
St. Francis (Pa.) 46, Hartford 36
Stony Brook 89, William & Mary 61
Temple 80, Memphis 69
SOUTH
Belmont 74, Valparaiso 60
Murray St. 68, Ill. Chicago 55
NC A&T 67, Elon 50
Samford 112, Birmingham Southern 75
South Florida 69, Tulane 61
Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 50
Tulsa 55, East Carolina 47
UNC-Greensboro 68, Lenoir-Rhyne 60
W. Carolina 64, Southern Wesleyan 46
MIDWEST
Ball St. 119, Chicago St. 53
Bowling Green 92, Findlay 51
IUPUI 68, N. Kentucky 65
Illinois St. 87, Drake 76
N. Iowa 83, Bradley 64
Wichita St. 61, Cincinnati 49
SOUTHWEST
Houston 60, SMU 44
FAR WEST
Colorado 64, Washington 56
Southern Cal 69, Oregon St. 58
UCLA 82, Oregon 74
Utah 71, Washington St. 66