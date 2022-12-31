Ginni Thomas ‘regrets’ messages





WASHINGTON -- Virginia Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she regrets sending texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election, telling the House Jan. 6 committee that "I would take them all back if I could today."

Thomas -- known as Ginni -- is a longtime conservative activist. In a transcript of the interview released Friday by the panel, she told investigators she was "emotional" after the election when she sent several texts to Meadows urging him to stand firm with then-President Donald Trump as he claimed that there was widespread fraud in the election.

In the texts, she bemoaned the state of American politics and called the election a "heist." Thomas told the panel she still feels there were election irregularities, but she does believe that Joe Biden is the president of the United States.

"It was an emotional time," Thomas told the committee. "I'm sorry these texts exist."

The nine-member panel sought Thomas's interview, and she appeared voluntarily.

While Thomas urged Meadows to act, and she is married to one of nine Supreme Court justices who were at the time reviewing Trump's election challenges, investigators did not believe she played a major role in Trump's efforts to overturn the election or his inaction as the riot unfolded. Her name does not appear once in the committee's final report released last week.

Still, the committee sought to speak to her as it built a comprehensive account of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the weeks beforehand. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chairwoman, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the panel wanted to speak to her after her name came up in communications with other witnesses.

Thomas' attorney Mark Paoletta said in a statement Friday her absence from the report was a conclusion that "was obvious from the beginning" and her post-election activities were "minimal and mainstream."

In the interview, Thomas characterized herself as an "instigator" of Groundswell and other conservative advocacy groups that have met weekly as a coalition for years. She and her husband are longtime associates of conservative lawyer John Eastman, an architect of the scheme to have several 2020 battleground states send alternative electors for Trump, rather than Biden.

While she was interested in pursuing claims of voter fraud, she said she had largely stepped aside during the aftermath of the election because she felt her presence as the wife of Justice Thomas often "chilled" the discussion. She insisted she operated separately from her husband.

Pressed by the investigators about her post-election efforts to challenge the election results, Thomas demurred.

When the panel told her that Trump-aligned attorney Cleta Mitchell testified under oath that Thomas had asked her about potential fraud in Georgia's elections, Thomas said she could not recall the conversation.

Multiple times, the lawmakers delved more pointedly into Thomas's responses -- and she had few specifics to offer in return.

"I think I understood you to say you never saw any list of fraud or irregularities," Cheney asked her at one point.

"Right," Thomas responded. "I know. I wasn't very deep."

"But you're confident there was fraud and irregularities?" Cheney continued.

"I was hearing it, Congresswoman, from a lot of people I trust," Thomas said.

Cheney asked Thomas if she was aware that Trump's own advisers, attorney general and others had told him there was no fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

"That was news to me, Congresswoman," Thomas replied.

Cheney asked when she became aware of that.

"I think sometime after this committee started its work," Thomas replied.

But Thomas said even if she had been aware, it wouldn't change her views.

Over and again, the panel confronted Thomas with her own words, including a text to Meadows a week after the election in which she suggested attorney Sidney Powell "will help the cavalry come and fraud exposed and America saved."

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.



