DEAR HELOISE: There are so many requests for donations lately that you may want to advise your readers to go to Charity Navigator before donating, to check them all out. Since November, we have received over 50 requests in the mail.

Look for the salaries of the charities' CEOs, which, in many cases, is over $300,000. The CEO's salary is often paid by people whose salaries are only five digits. It appears that some have turned charities into a very lucrative business. There are some that do not provide Charity Navigator with salary information. For these, one should be cautious. Donate, but just be sure the money is going to help those truly in need, not to fatten the pockets of those in charge.

-- T. Russo, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I liked your tip to take Grandma to a concert as a gift, instead of some object she may not need. Activities can be warmly remembered long after the gift has worn out or gathered dust in a closet. The same goes for life in general. Money spent on activities and experiences can be the stuff of family tales long after solid objects are forgotten. Even events that seemed bad, stupid or near tragic at the time can become the stuff of long-held jokes.

-- Harvey Versteeg, Augusta, Maine

DEAR HELOISE: A few years ago, I was given a restaurant chain gift card for Christmas. I recently tried to redeem it and was told it was inactive. Thinking it had expired, I called the corporate office and learned that the card is worthless because it was never activated at the time of purchase.

Even if I remembered who gave me the card, and they remembered where it was purchased, I doubt the store could track down the sale three years later. There is a toll-free number on the back of the card to check the remaining balance. I recommend that your readers save their gift card receipts and immediately check the balance on the cards they purchase (and receive) this holiday season while there is still time to contact the store to report and correct activation errors.

-- Your Loyal Reader, Roxanne Peters

DEAR HELOISE: After reading the letter about toilet lids being left up or down, I say it should be down every time the toilet is not in use. Been doing that for over 40 years.

Back then, I read an article about putting the lid down, as toddlers liked to play in the water and some would fall in head first. They were too little to get themselves out and would drown. Yes, they should have been watched more closely, but if you've had kids, you know things happen in an instant. My boys were toddlers then, and it scared me so much that the lids stayed down. I have often passed this on to new parents and childcare workers.

-- Ellen Allard, Elizaville, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: A gift that usually is a hit with older people is a large box of mixed paper goods. Toilet paper, paper towels, plastic wrap, baggies, tissues, etc. Before my mom passed away, she always loved this.

-- Sherry Haywood, via email

