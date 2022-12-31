I-40 wreck kills Springdale man

A Springdale man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near Clarksville late Wednesday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Daniel Grady, 46, was killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. when the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox he was driving veered off I-40 near Mile Marker 58 and struck an embankment, the report says. The vehicle went airborne and overturned, ejecting Grady, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.