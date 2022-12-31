• Ronan O'Carra of the Central Kentucky Audubon Society hailed "one of the rarest ones we've had" as birders from far and wide tried to spot a rare pink-footed goose, which usually resides across the Atlantic but was seen swimming in a pond at a farm in Nicholasville.

• Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., called it "a beautiful thing to see" and "absolutely unique" as an Orange County neighborhood is visited by a snowy owl, normally found much farther north.

• Sonia Guajajara, a member of the Amazon Guajajara newly elected to Brazil's Congress, called it "a collective achievement" and "a historic moment of reparation" as she was appointed to head a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care.

• Yasmin Esquivel Mossa of Mexico's Supreme Court, who's seeking to become the first female chief justice, stands accused by a faculty member at her alma mater of plagiarizing her undergraduate thesis en route to a law degree.

• William Alexander, a district court judge in Colorado, ruled that a man accused of tampering with a voting machine using a USB port during the state's primary must undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.

• Joshua Schiffer, an Atlanta attorney, called the defendants "political prisoners" as a judge granted bond to six people who face domestic terrorism charges for protesting at the site of a new police training center, which detractors call "Cop City."

• Joanna Herring, a language arts teacher at McArthur High in Hollywood, Fla., was fired after being accused of erratic behavior and having inappropriate discussions and interactions with students, including allegedly showing them a phallic-shaped gum wrapper.

• Kostiantyn Zhevago, a Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker, was arrested at a high-end ski resort in the French Alps on charges of embezzling $100 million from a bank he helped manage.

• Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, is the latest addition to the government's list of Christmas presents for needy children as the model for the controversial "Super Bigote," meaning super mustache, an action figure with red tights, a blue cape and a big mustache who fights the U.S. "empire."