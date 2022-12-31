It is foolish to dally

A recent editorial criticized the U.S. Postal Service's decision to buy 66,000 electric delivery trucks starting in 2026. The writer was not against the idea, but thought it premature. The point was that 61 percent of U.S. electricity comes from fossil fuels: coal, natural gas and petroleum. While an electric vehicle emits no CO 2 , they say, the power stations that use a fossil fuel to generate the vehicle's electricity do. That is correct.

But not if it's a nuclear power station or a wind or solar farm, which make up the remaining 39 percent of electricity production. Oddly, the editorial ignored the 19 percent contribution of nuclear energy to electricity generation and implied that only 20 percent of electricity was clean electricity. We remind the writer that nuclear power plants emit no more CO 2 and other pollutants than wind, solar and other renewables. At 39 percent clean energy use, U.S. electricity is already nearly halfway to "clean."

The actual situation is much better than that suggests. Forbes magazine reports on studies showing that electric vehicles produce one-third as much CO 2 as gasoline ones, and this amount will decline further as fossil fuels continue to be replaced by clean energy sources.

So the reality is the exact opposite of the editorial's position: It is foolish to wait.

Listening to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to Congress recently, I had the reaction, "Ich bin ein Ukrainian!"

I believe we must repeal the Second Amendment.

Most, if not all, developed countries have more sensible gun laws and less gun violence than the United States. Why? A wild guess: Their constitutions don't prohibit sensible gun laws. Ours does, apparently.

I'm not saying confiscate guns. I'm just saying if sensible gun laws were clearly not unconstitutional, we could adopt sensible regulations for sensible gun ownership and use.

No. 2 is the anchor of our gun culture, which thrives on the proliferation of guns and is, therefore, the driver of gun violence. Fill in the blanks: Bad people with ___ kill people. Careless people with ___ kill people. Homicidal people with ___ kill people. Suicidal people with ___ kill themselves.

Most guns are lethal toys. Some owners hunt for subsistence, but most hunt for sport, which has helped create a massive industry. Hunters, collectors, target shooters, tough-guy posers, hero-wannabe gun-toters, insurrectionists and criminals are lethal toy consumers. Sensible laws could allow sensible weapons for sensible lethal-toy sports and even some nonsense purposes.

Sensible laws could provide for legitimate personal and property protection with less danger than now to persons and property. We would still have well-regulated state militias.

We've done the No. 2 three-step--one forward, two back--long enough. It would be great if a presidential candidate with little hope of nomination would declare that we've danced long enough, and we need to get rid of No. 2 and get real about gun violence. The NRA would go nuts and sales would skyrocket, but that's a bad reason for not acting--like giving a bully your lunch money to avoid a beating.

It won't likely happen in my lifetime, but maybe my grandkids will see it. I believe we are progressing in that direction.

Ixnay No. 2.

