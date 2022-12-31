Police beat: LR SWAT officers resolve standoff; Police chase ends in crash, charges

LR SWAT officers

resolve standoff

Little Rock police SWAT officers on Friday resolved a confrontation with a barricaded suspect without any incident, according to a tweet from the department.

Police negotiators were able to make contact with the man, who had barricaded himself into a residence at 4 Sam's Cove on Friday afternoon, causing police to temporarily close nearby Sam Peck Road and Sugar Maple Lane.

No one was arrested as a result of the standoff, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards earlier Friday couldn't say for sure what led to the callout, but said preliminary information indicated that family members of the man had contacted police with concerns about his mental health after he made threatening statements.

An entry on the city's dispatch log showed a report of an overdose at that address at 2:05 p.m.

Police chase ends

in crash, charges

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man after he fled from police in a stolen vehicle with guns and drugs in his possession, according to an arrest report.

Stacie Mayfield, 38, of Little Rock, was behind the wheel of a stolen Cadillac, police say, when he fled from officers through an apartment complex and across a field before crashing the vehicle into a building.

After the wreck, Mayfield fled on foot, dropping two pistols and bags containing forged $100 bills, suspected marijuana and cocaine, the report says. Police arrested him around 1:35 a.m. at his listed address, 5201 Geyer Springs Road, at which time they also reported finding suspected methamphetamine.

Mayfield faces 13 felony counts -- three counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of drug possession, two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, theft by receiving, fleeing, possession of drugs in proximity to a school and possession of drug paraphernalia -- and a misdemeanor fleeing on foot charge.

Man faces stalking,

threatening claims

A Little Rock man faces felony stalking and threatening charges after police say he harassed a woman last week, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Samuel Shelton, 22, about 4:35 p.m. Thursday at his residence on Nandina Circle on a warrant after a woman was threatened through text messages and then he showed up at her house, the report says.

Shelton faces charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree stalking, both felonies.

Arrest made after

stop, foot pursuit

Little Rock police arrested a man who they say fled a traffic stop and tried to ditch a gun while running from officers, according to an arrest report.

Martavis Harmon, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over about 9:35 p.m., the report says. He ran from police with a handgun, which police spotted him trying to throw away as he ran, the report says.

Officer arrested Harmon near 6200 Colonel Glenn Road after a brief pursuit and discovered suspected marijuana in his pocket, the report says. He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession as well as a misdemeanor fleeing count.