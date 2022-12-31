Man, 18, arrested in county slaying

Sheriff's deputies late Friday arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his neighbor in southern Pulaski County after a dispute, police said.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. found Frank Lloyd, 55, shot several times at his 3525 Tony Road residence, according to incident and arrest reports.

Lloyd told them that a neighbor, later identified as Makel Lowery, shot him after an argument. Lloyd was taken to an area hospital but died of his wounds.

Detectives spoke to Lowery, who lives at 3715 Tony Road, who after being read his rights said that he had a confrontation with Lloyd and came back with a gun.

Lowery faces a capital murder charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

The slaying marks the 10th homicide investigated by the sheriff's office in 2022, breaking a previous record high of nine killings set in 2016 and matched in 2020.