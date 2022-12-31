The nation in brief: Man arrested in Idaho student slayings

Man arrested in Idaho student slayings

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested Friday in eastern Pennsylvania as a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said.

Officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation.

The students -- Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, sometime Nov. 13.

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, attends Washington State University, which is only a few miles across the state line from Moscow.

Investigators are still looking for a weapon, Fry said at a news conference.

In addition to the DNA evidence, authorities also learned Kohberger had a white Hyundai Elantra, the official who spoke anonymously said. Federal investigators arrested him early Friday at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Federal and state investigators are now combing through his background, financial records and electronic communications as they work to identify a motive and build the case, the official said. The investigators are also interviewing people who knew Kohberger, including those at Washington State University, the official said.

During the news conference, Latah County, Idaho, prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home "with the intent to commit murder."

He is being held without bond in Pennsylvania, and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said. The affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned, as required by state law.

Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson said. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Indiana blocks TikTok on state devices

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices.

The Indiana Office of Technology "blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices" as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette on Thursday.

The office "is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact," he said.

The blockage came on the same day that Indiana's attorney general sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and the security of consumer information.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita claimed in a complaint that while the social video app says it is safe for users 13 and older, it contains "salacious and inappropriate content" available to young users "for unlimited periods of time, day and night, in an effort to line TikTok's pockets with billions of dollars from U.S. consumers."

A separate complaint from Rokita argued the app has users' sensitive and personal information but deceives consumers into believing it is secure.

Search paused in Gulf helicopter crash

BATON ROUGE -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for four people aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while departing an oil platform.

Although the crash is not a closed case, crews will not resume searching unless they receive new information, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District, which is headquartered in New Orleans. New information includes additional debris or a body.

"It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search," said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator.

The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went down about 8:40 a.m. Thursday about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans. Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

XBB covid variant rises in New England

BOSTON -- A new "highly contagious" covid variant is on the rise across New England, as Boston-area virus wastewater levels continue to predict a jump in local cases.

The XBB omicron subvariant has now become the dominant strain in the region, according to this week's variant update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"XBB is on the rise in the U.S. and especially in New England and New York," said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University School of Public Health infectious diseases specialist.

"It is worrisome given the apparent capacity of this omicron subvariant to evade the immune response generated by past infection and/or vaccination," he said.

"It is highly contagious but fortunately may be less likely to cause severe disease," Hamer said.



