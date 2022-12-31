Man dies during arrest following traffic stop near West Fork

WEST FORK -- A man died after fighting with a West Fork police officer, who used his stun gun during the struggle, after a traffic stop on Thursday, police said.

An officer stopped Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork around 4:15 p.m. at 6210 U.S. 71 in West Fork, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

During the traffic stop, a fight began between Hanna and the officer, and the officer used his stun gun on Hanna, the release says.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Washington County sheriff's office and the county's sheriff-elect, said Hanna "went limp" while officers were attempting to take him into custody. A deputy who was at the scene to provide backup to West Fork officers provided emergency medical assistance until an ambulance arrived, Cantrell said.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene, Cantrell said.

Hanna's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, the state police said in the news release.

According to the release, state police special agents are investigating the incident at the request of authorities within the West Fork Police Department.

Upon completion of the investigation, a case file will be delivered to the Washington County prosecuting attorney.