Missouri teams sweep Har-Ber wrestling titles

SPRINGDALE -- The boys and girls wrestling teams of Ozark, Mo., enjoyed their two-day stay in Arkansas, going home with two tournament titles.

The Ozark girls placed nine wrestlers among the top three in their respective weight class and rolled up 275 points to easily outdistance second-place Springdale's 209 to win the Diamond State Lady Invitational at Wildcat Arena.

The Ozark boys had a little more flair for the dramatic. It won the last six matches of the final dual, but needed the pin by Peyton Greer in the third period to claim the 39-37 victory over Sand Springs, Okla., in the finals to claim the Diamond State Duals title.

"We gave up too many pin points early but they just fought back," Ozark Coach Todd Sundlie said. "That's the fun part about a dual. Every point matters, the whole time. You've just gotta kept going."

Sand Springs got off to a great start and led 37-6 with four early pins. But it was Ozark, which finished strong to earn the tournament victory.

Greer, a senior, came up with the key win in the final match of the dual in the 285-pound weight class. Sundlie said Greer came up big in a key moment.

"He just keeps getting better," Sundlie added. "For him to be in that moment, I was happy for him.

"We've got a good senior class. They're tough, good leaders. They're bringing about the young class. The leadership combined with some young talent, it's kind of a fun season to coach. That's for sure."

Sundlie was happy with his girls' performance, too.

"I was happy for the girls to come here and just get to see new teams and that sport is growing like crazy. And for them to have success is fun. But they're growing. They're getting better."

Adilyn Hoelzle at 100, along with Anjelika Tsaruk at 120, Delaney Cardin at 145 and Clarice Wheeler at 135 each won their respective weight class for Ozark.

It's only the second year for Ozark to have a girls team, but they've had a good week wrestling at the Kinloch tournament on Wednesday before coming to Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.

"They wrestled on Wednesday, got on a bus the next day and came up here," Ozark assistant coach Mike Spohn said. "Pretty tough, they went three days straight."

Ozark has just three seniors on the girls team, too, and no state placers a year ago. However, two were one win away from placing.

The Ozark girls led after Thursday's opening day with 120 points, followed by Sylvan Hills with 94 and Har-Ber at 86.

Har-Ber Coach Nika West said it's the 10th year for the boys and fourth for the girls event, but first time to hold them both together. He credited the incredible effort of volunteers and his coaching staff to be able to do it and he expects to do it again.

Freshman Farah Crossno of Greenwood won at 105, pinning her way through that bracket and was named Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weight classes.

Abi Kelly of Har-Ber (125), Fayetteville's Katie Palmer (140) and Har-Ber's Archer Jones at 170 were the only other area wrestlers to win their weight class.