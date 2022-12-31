Murphy Oil up 64% in off-year index

Shares of Murphy Oil rose 64% in 2022 to lead the Arkansas Index, a compilation of stocks of publicly traded companies based in the state.

But Murphy Oil's stock performance wasn't enough to bring the index into positive territory.

"After posting a gain of more than 62% in 2021, the Bloomberg Arkansas Index posted a loss in 2022 of 1.4%" by the end of the day on Friday, said Leon Lants, managing director of Stephens Inc. "That still compared favorably with the S&P 500 Index loss of 19.44% and the Russell 2000 Index of loss of 21.56%," he said.

"Although moderately lower for the year, volatility has been high as the index swung from a loss of over 12% in early July to a gain of nearly 14% in August before retracing lower," Lants said.

Only three of the 13 stocks in the index posted gains for the year: Dillard's Inc., Murphy Oil Corp. and Murphy USA.

USA Truck Inc. of Van Buren was dropped from the index this year when the company went private.

And although Murphy Oil moved its headquarters in 2020 from El Dorado, where the company was founded more than 100 years ago, to Houston, the Democrat-Gazette has kept the company in the index because of its history in Arkansas and its national prominence in the oil and gas industry.

"The broad market investment theme for 2022 was speculation regarding the impact to the economy from rising interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve's response to inflationary data," Lants said. "The rise in interest rates led to fears of a possible recession in 2023, which negatively impacted cyclical sectors including financials and transports, which have broad representation in the index."

"Bank stocks, which had initially outperformed in 2021 due to expectations of higher loan rates, faced concerns in 2022 due to higher deposit costs combined with greater credit risk," Lants said.

Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates, said that the state's three publicly traded banks "had a challenging year, like others in this sector." But two of those performed much better than the S&P Bank index, he said.

"Home BancShares Inc. was even on the quarter and off 6.7% for the year," Harkins said. Bank OZK was also even on the quarter, he said, but slipped 14.3% in 2022.

Simmons First National Corp.'s share price fell 27% for the year, Harkins said.

But Lants said the energy sector "helped offset this negative performance due to rising crude oil prices while the consumer sector showed a mixed performance."

Harkins said Murphy USA's shares rose 40% in 2022. The El Dorado-based gas and convenience store chain was helped by a strong market for fuel and in-store items, he said.

Dillard's, which led 2021's index with a 295% jump in its stock price, continues to "blow away" most retailers, including Walmart Inc., and "continues to impress in stock price in a challenging environment," Harkins said. Dillard's shares rose 31% in 2020.

Bentonville-based Walmart's shares fell 2% for the year.

The 13 companies in the index span five sectors:

Banking: Home BancShares, Bank OZK and Simmons First National.

Consumer/Retail: America's Car-Mart, Dillard's, Tyson Foods Inc., Walmart Inc. and Murphy USA.

Energy: Murphy Oil.

Real estate investment trust: Uniti Group.

Transportation: ArcBest Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

"Arkansas transportation stocks had a challenging year due to a combination of supply-side issues and higher fuel and labor costs," Harkins said.

J.B. Hunt shares declined 15% for the year, despite a 7% rally in the fourth quarter, he said. ArcBest fell 42% for the year, and P.A.M. Transportation closed down 26%.

"Springdale-based Tyson fell 7% in the fourth quarter and 29% for the year as the challenges facing most businesses really placed pressure on one of the world's largest food processors," Harkins said. "The combination of food costs, labor, transportation and supplies hit Tyson on all sides."

"Despite the stock return this year, the FactSet analyst reports have a consensus target for Tyson that's 21% higher" than Friday's close, he said.