Southwest Airlines resumed a normal flight schedule Friday morning after more than a week of canceled flights.

After canceling more than 15,700 flights over an eight-day stretch since Dec. 22, the Dallas-based air carrier said that it had put pilots, flight attendants and aircraft in place to return to a normal schedule with almost 4,000 flights nationwide.

Only about 50 flights were canceled Friday.

Southwest Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan told ABC's Good Morning America Friday that the airline is "off to a great start," and he is confident it will "operate a really tight operation today." Jordan has not responded to interview requests from The Dallas Morning News.

"This is impacting so many people, so many customers over the holidays. It's impacted our employees, and I'm extremely sorry for that," Jordan said. "There will be a lot of lessons learned in terms of what we can do to make sure this never happens again."

Leaders blamed the problems on an "overmatched" crew rescheduling technology system that couldn't keep up with the task of reassigning thousands of pilots and flight attendants after winter weather hit major bases in Denver and Chicago.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said the airline flew 104 flights Thursday with no passengers onboard to reposition pilots and flight attendants.

The airline's shares rose 29 cents Friday to close at $33.67.

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air-bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.

Dealers will replace the driver's air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.

The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. Volkswagen and the U.S. government agreed to recall them in 2020.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 777.10, down 1.80.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.