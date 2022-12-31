Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Michael Gapen, managing director and chief U.S. economist, Bank of America; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund; John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Michele Flournoy, former defense undersecretary; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser; Michael Morell, former acting director and former deputy director of the CIA; Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Steny Hoyer, D-Md. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas; Michael Allen, former national security aide to President George W. Bush. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

