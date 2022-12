North Little Rock police Friday released the names of two teenagers killed in a Dec. 19 shooting.

Officers arriving at 822 E. 16th St. around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 19 found Devon Hill, 19, and Brayden Robinson, 18, both of Little Rock, fatally shot inside a vehicle.

No suspect had been named in the killings as of Friday. Neither the news release naming the victims nor a police incident report offered more details on the circumstances of the shooting.