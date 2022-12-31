No vote-fraud charge for Meadows

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won't face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state's attorney general announced Friday.

Meadows drew the attention of government attorneys when details that he was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states surfaced.

Based largely on the findings of a voter fraud investigation completed by the State Bureau of Investigation, Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press that there isn't sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of Meadows or his wife, Debra.

"Our conclusion was ... they had arguments that would help them if a case was brought such that we didn't believe we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they had engaged in intentional voter fraud," Stein, a Democrat, said in an interview.

Public records showed Meadows, a Republican, listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., that he did not own as his physical address when he registered to vote Sept. 19, 2020, while he was still serving as chief of staff. Meadows cast a North Carolina absentee ballot by mail for the November general election, when Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

The New Yorker, which first reported earlier this year on Meadows' 2020 registration, said the previous property owner told the magazine that Meadows' wife had rented the property for a short period and spent only one or two nights there.

In a memo to Stein, prosecutors within his department said evidence showed Meadows and his wife had signed a yearlong lease for the Scaly Mountain residence that was provided by their landlord.

Cellphone records indicated Debra Meadows was in and around Scaly Mountain in October 2020, the memo said, and her husband qualified for a residency exception in state law because he was in public service in Washington.

Election officials interpret state law so that a person can register at a "permanent place of abode" at least 30 days before an election. Completing a registration form fraudulently or falsely is a low-grade felony.

Ben Williamson, a spokesperson for Mark Meadows, said in a text he had no comment on Stein's decision. Mark and Debra Meadows declined to be interviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation, the memo said.

Stein's special prosecutions office within the Department of Justice took over the investigation at the request of the district attorney in Macon County, where Scaly Mountain is located.