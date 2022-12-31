



SOCCER

Ronaldo signs with Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d'Or holding up the team's jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as "history in the making." It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history. Ronaldo said in a statement that he was "eager to experience a new football league in a different country."

FOOTBALL

Ravens QB out again

Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury. The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He's listed as questionable.

Bosa returns for Chargers

Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. Staley did not say how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.

Cards name Blough starter

Arizona will use its fourth starting quarterback in four games after David Blough was named the starter Friday for the Cardinals' game Sunday at Atlanta. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started a 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Christmas Day. The 27-year-old Blough started five games for Detroit in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five in a row and seven of eight.

Bears' linemen return

Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he'll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries. Jenkins (neck) and Whitehair (knee) went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week's game against Buffalo. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills. Receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Dante Pettis (ankle) are questionable. The Bears (3-12) have dropped eight in a row to match the 1978 and 2002 teams for the franchise record. With another loss, they would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.

Announcer suspended

A radio play-by-play announcer for North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to "illegal aliens" while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack's game against Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6." Wolfpack Sports Properties General Manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended "from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast." N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield's statement. Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

BASKETBALL

Wofford's coach resigns

Wofford men's Coach Jay McAuley, who has been on leave from the program for the past four weeks, has resigned. The school announced the change Friday, a few weeks after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5. School spokesman Brent Williamson said Wofford could not add details about why McAuley resigned. Williamson said associate coach Dwight Perry will continue as the team's interim head coach. In five games under Perry, Wofford is 3-2 including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20. McAuley was named the Terriers' coach in April 2019 and went 58-41 in his three-plus seasons. In a news release, the school thanked McAuley for his service and leadership and wished he and his family well going forward. The Terriers are 8-6 overall and play UNC Greensboro today in a Southern Conference matchup.

FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, announced the signing of Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)



FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, announced the signing of Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)



FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of West Ham's Thilo Kehrer during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, announced the signing of Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future. (AP Photo/Jon Super, FIle(







Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) looks on before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)







Wofford head coach Jay McAuley directs his team against East Tennessee State during an NCAA men's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)





