Opinion | Leslie Belden: Take only best of 2022 into 2023 with you

It's the end of one year and the beginning of another. There's a song that was recorded in 1998 by a group named Semisonic called "Closing Time" that has a line in it that has been attributed to the 4th century Stoic philosopher Seneca: "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end." It's the close of 2022. And tomorrow, Jan. 1, 2023, is a new year. There will be lists of "The Best of 2022," including movies, songs, events and anything else that can be listed. And there will be hopes, resolutions and other lists associated with what can be in 2023.

Our God is a God of hope. But our God also holds the past in God's hands -- God is the God of history as well as our future. As 2022 comes to a close, I can remember how hopeful most of us were as it began. When 2021 was ending, we were hopeful that covid-19 was behind us, and in so many ways 2022 has offered opportunities for social interacting and for increasing the likelihood of good health that 2020 and 2021 did not have. But covid is not over, and will not be, even at the end of 2023. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. And every new beginning carries with it remnants from the end of the former new beginning – we will carry bits and pieces of 2022 with us into 2023.

Let us carry with us the "best of" 2022, and confess the ways in which we fell short of God's good will for us. In what ways we repeat the sins of our past in 2023, let us look to God to cleanse us, and move us into a new commitment so that God's hopes for us may be more fully realized. Each and every moment of our lives, God offers a new beginning. That new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. Our new beginning doesn't come out of nothing. It comes as a result of previous actions. There is a whole new world of possibilities each and every moment -- and there will be countless new moments in the new year.

For those of us who follow Jesus Christ, Christ is our model and our goal. Scripture of the Old and New Testaments guides, directs, and admonishes, and prayer is the means through which we reach out to God through the power of God's Holy Spirit, and through which God may also communicate to us. Christ's Church, as imperfect as it is, is where we find brothers and sisters in Christ with whom we serve and discern God's path for us. Christ's Church has changed through the centuries since the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the new year will be a new beginning for God's Holy Spirit to move through the Church, just as the end of 2022 is the end of last year's beginning.

May God's hope fill your heart as you approach this new year, and may this new beginning carry with it only the best of last year's beginning and offer new opportunities for goodness in your lives.

The Rev. Dr. Leslie Smith Belden is a minister of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), serving as the stated clerk of the Presbytery of Arkansas. Contact her at lesliebelden@me.com.