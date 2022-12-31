OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Liberty Bowl proves all bowls matter

FAYETTEVILLE -- When the College Football Playoffs expand from four teams to 12 pressure will expand regarding the alleged irrelevancy of the Liberty Bowl and other bowls not involved in the national championship process.

Pundits will proclaim nobody cares. Plenty already assert many players apparently don't care given the opts-out to turn pro and transfer portal exits.

To that, the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks offered a convincing rebuttal in their 55-53 triple overtime Auto Zone Liberty Bowl thriller that Arkansas won Wednesday night in Memphis.

It finished seasons with nationally insignificant 7-6 and 6-7 records respectively for Arkansas and Kansas.

Yet for third-year Coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks and second-year Coach Lance Leipold's Jayhawks the Liberty Bowl liberates finishing 2022 encouraged for 2023.

Few finishing a 6-7 season with four consecutive losses ever felt better about themselves than Leipold's Jayhawks.

They qualified for KU's first bowl since 2008.

For highlights KU beat eventual bowl victors Houston and Duke nonconference and in the Big 12 upset then No. 18 Oklahoma State and lost a 38-31 thriller to those same TCU Horned Frogs playing Michigan today as part of the national championship playoff.

Everyone knew the Jayhawks would arrive enthused in Memphis. Would that be enough against a quality SEC team that beat variously ranked Cincinnati, Ole Miss South Carolina and Brigham Young and by a combined nine points lost heartbreakers to Texas A&M, SEC West champion LSU, Liberty and Missouri?

It wasn't early. Arkansas led, 31-7.

KU roared back to tie it 38-38 and match Arkansas touchdowns in the two conventional overtimes.

Arkansas won the 2-point play third overtime format on KJ Jefferson's pass to running back Rashod Dubinion followed by KU's failed trick play incomplete pass.

KU left Memphis beaten but definitely unbowed.

Despite oddsmakers favoring them by three, the Hogs, 9-4 in 2021, heard plenty disparaging lofty preseason expectations reduced to the Liberty Bowl reflected in their rash of turned pro opt-outs and transfer portal exits.

"This is one of the most proudest moments I've had as a head coach at Arkansas," Pittman told postgame radio "Because besides the Razorback Nation everybody else thought we were going to get our butt kicked. But all we had was all we need, baby! These kids fought their butt off. It wasn't always pretty, but when the game was over it was beautiful,"

The Razorbacks returnee mattering most, quarterback Jefferson, a pro eligible junior announced returning for his 2023 senior season, made the MVP difference. He rushed 14 for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns while passing 19 of 29 for 287 yards and 2 TDs vs. an interception, plus the game-winning 2-point pass and a presence inspiring young teammates excelling like never before.

"I'm kind of excited he came back," Pittman drawled with deliberate understatement. "He's a great player, he's a better person and he's the leader of our football team. He played his heart out for the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight."