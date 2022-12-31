Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1922

EL DORADO -- Roughnecks, tank workers, and men of every description, 2,000 strong, last night walked into Laneytown, an oil camp in Ouachita county across the creek from Smackover, and gave warning for "dives" to clean out. Laneytown is an oil camp with a group of gambling dives and questionable resorts, and in which several shootings have taken place in the last few days. Keepers of questionable places were given 48 hours to close up with the warning that the vigilantes would be back. ... It was generally believed that additional deputies in the territory had served to keep things quiet and that further interference from the outside would be resented and arouse new violence.

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1972

• Capital Savings and Loan Association has completed an expansion of its office at a cost of about $80,000, and is occupying the enlarged facilities. Gus Blass II, president, said the addition doubled the size of the headquarters. Capital Savings experienced a 25 percent growth rate this year and Blass said projections indicated a continuation of the pattern. The Association moved to its current location in 1969 and merged with American Securities Savings and Loan Association in 1970. ... Capital is the largest state-chartered savings and loan association in Arkansas.

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1997

• For the first time in the Little Rock Zoo's history, a corporation is paying part of the cost to build a new exhibit, David Westbrook, the park's director, said Tuesday. K.C., a declawed lion, is living in a temporary home until his permanent exhibit is built next year with private and public money. Metropolitan National Bank announced at a press conference Tuesday that it will contribute $50,000 to the project. ... Exhibits at the zoo are to be upgraded to incorporate more natural habitats for the animals. In August city directors approved an admission fee increase to help underwrite a $6.5 million bond issue being developed to pay for improving the zoo and the city's golf courses. K.C. has lived in a cage with a cement floor since he was abandoned at the zoo's front entrance in 1984. The 15-year-old lion apparently was raised as a domestic pet by an owner who removed his front claws.

10 years ago

Dec. 31, 2012

• The public can access thousands of historical land records for the first time with the completion of renovations to the land commissioner's office in January. Commissioner John Thurston said he planned to protect the documents within his first month in office. ... The office will unveil its nearly two-year renovation with an open house Jan. 24. The renovation includes a vault for notes, books and maps, and an exhibit room. Some documents date back to soon after the Louisiana Purchase. ... Visitors entering the commission office will now walk into an exhibit room, which will house rotating displays of documents and maps that belong to the office. ... Thurston said he envisions droves of schoolchildren, genealogists, historians and other visitors viewing the exhibits.