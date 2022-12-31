PREP BASKETBALL: County Line boys, Ozark girls capture Bank OZK Classic championships

OZARK--– County Line's Cooper Watson was still sporting a black eye Friday night that he suffered two weeks ago against Ozark in a nonconference game.

Watson didn't hold any grudges, but on Friday night he and the Indians did get a little retribution in a 55-31 win over the host Hillbillies in the 37th Bank OZK Classic at the Hillbilly Athletic Center.

Watson scored 10 points and earned the Brent Brooks Most Valuable Player Award in the tournament and scored seven of his points in a pivotal 11-0 run to start the third quarter after the Indians (25-0) were slowed down much more than usual in the first half.

Tied at 15-15, Aundrae Milum hit two free throws for the Indians and Kelby Rudd drained a three-pointer at the buzzer as County Line ended the half with five straight points for a 20-15 lead.

"Kelby Rudd hit a three going into halftime that put us up five, and then we came out and got some stops," County Line Coach Joe Brunson said. "We finally scored a little bit. That was huge."

Guard Trent Johnson opened the second half with a bucket off an offensive rebound, Watson drove the baseline for a basket, and Milum scored underneath off a pass from Johnson for a 26-15 lead with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

Watson made a three-pointer on County Line's next possession and spun inside for a basket and a 31-15 lead with 3:58 left in the quarter.

"It was nothing with the black eye. They're a good team and we had to play good," Watson said. "We all hit some shots and it helped us get some energy back."

County Line's scoring spurt at the beginning of the third quarter was the only sustained run of the game for either team but the Indians ended the third quarter with a 6-0 run with Rudd, Milum and Drake Price scoring successive baskets.

County Line forced 22 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the second quarter and five in the third quarter when the Indians finally got some separation with a 19-5 scoring advantage.

"If you can get a live ball turnover and score going the other way, that's big," Brunson said. "Offensive rebounds are big."

Johnston and Milum opened the last quarter with three-pointers to push County Line up, 45-20.

Landon Wright had eight points for Ozark (5-9), which led 13-11 early in the second quarter on two free throws by M.J. Parker.

LAVACA 55, LINCOLN 43

Lavaca erupted for 21 points in the second quarter on the way to a win over Lincoln to win the third-place game.

Alex Hobbs had six points in the second quarter and finished with 12 points.

Parker Owens also scored three baskets in the second quarter and finished with eight points.

Jettson Watner led Lavaca with 17 points.

Jace Birkes led Lincoln with 22 points.

GIRLS

Ozark 52, Hector 42

The Lady Hillbillies broke away from a tie late in the first half to go on to the girls Bank OZK Classic title.

Senior Briley Burns earned the Kendra Beard Most Valuable Player award with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Burns scored Ozark's first nine points of the game and had 11 in the first quarter, which ended in a 13-13 tie.

Tied at 18-18, Anna Woolsey hit a jumper and McKenzie Powell ended the half with a three-pointer as Ozark (7-9) took a 23-18 lead.

Up 27-23 in the third quarter, Powell scored inside, Woolsey drove inside for a layup, Lauren Bailie swished a three-pointer from the right corner, and Woolsey canned two free throws to cap a 9-0 run for a 36-23 lead with 1:49 left in the quarter.

Woolsey finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

Bree McCrotty led Hector (7-4) with 15 points. Kyleigh McConnell added 11.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 67, MOUNTAINBURG 35

The Lady Saints scored 20 points in the third quarter to win the third-place game with a win over Mountainburg.

Gabby Bradshaw hit two three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 15 points.

Sydney Ward added 3 three-pointers in the game and had 17 points.

Kailey France had 11 points for Mountainburg.



