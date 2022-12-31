PREP BASKETBALL: Fort Smith Northside’s fast start enough to upend Springdale Har-Ber in Coke final

FORT SMITH -- Springdale Har-Ber could not overcome Fort Smith Northside's fast start in the final of the Fort Smith Coca-Cola Christmas Classic on Friday.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 16-4 lead and never let the Wildcats into the game to capture the Coke Classic championship 49-34 at Northside Arena.

Luke Young finished with a game-high 20 points to pace Northside (9-5), including 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the three-point arc in the first half as the Grizzlies built a 33-17 halftime edge.

"I felt good during the warmups and I think the guards were watching me because the fed me the ball," Young said.

All five starters scored in the first quarter as Northside built a 21-8 lead after one quarter.

"What helped us was the way we played defense in the first half," Grizzlies Coach Eric Burnett said. "We forced shot clock violations, and we were moving to the ball helping each other out. Then when you have a shooter like Luke go 3 for 3, it makes everything look good."

Northside shot 50% from the field in the first half and 7 of 12 on three-pointers in building a commanding 33-17 halftime edge.

The Grizzlies finally cooled off in the second half, but Har-Ber's cold shooting continued as the Wildcats finished just 14 of 44 from the field and 1 of 22 from the three-point stripe. The lone three-pointer was made by Conner Menifee in the final minute.

Har-Ber had trimmed the lead 33-21 after two stickback baskets by Jake Fotenopulos. But Derek Shepard drained a three-pointer, increasing the lead to 36-21 with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

Young then finished the quarter with a three-pointer just ahead of the buzzer to give Northside a 41-25 advantage.

Denarion Whitmore added 10 points for the Grizzlies. Fotenopulos scored 13 points to lead Har-Ber.

Northside's Dae'Marion Savoy was named the tournament's most valuable player.

The same two teams will meet Tuesday at Northside in a 6A-West Conference game.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 69, SYLVAN HILLS 49

The Charging Wildcats jumped out to a 27-14 lead after a quarter and never looked back in defeating the Bears (8-7) to capture third place.

The North Little Rock lead was as large as 69-44 in the fourth quarter. The Charging Wildcats had four players in double figures. Braylon Frazier led with 15, Tyler Fredrick poured in with 12, Javion Johnson had 11 and Jaden Jones added 10. Jonathan Van Buren scored 15 to pace Sylvan Hills, while DaCarter Coleman added 11.

BRYANT 54, DEL CITY (OKLA.) DESTINY CHRISTIAN 48

The Hornets (15-3) trailed 37-34 going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Wildcats (11-3) 20-11 in the fourth quarter to capture the consolation championship. Drake Fowler scored a game-high 18 to pace Bryant while R.J. Young contributed 15. Sentinel Moore scored 16 points to lead Destiny Christian and Labron Wilson added 10.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 51, LITTLE ROCK HALL 45

The Mavericks (4-9) built a 44-27 lead after three quarters and then held off a late Warrior rally to capture the victory. Southside build a 34-18 halftime advantage thanks to a defense that limited Hall to 22.% shooting (6 of 27) in the first half. Levi Steele (18) and Yazed Tafaro (17) combined for 35 of Southside's 51 points. Derrick Jones scored 10 points to lead Hall (4-12).