PREP BASKETBALL: Mansfield girls, Waldron boys capture Bill Frye Invitational titles

MANSFIELD -- It has been Mansfield's goal for several years to bring home the Bill Frye Invitational championship. The Lady Tigers made it happen Friday with a commanding effort.

Junior point guard Kynslee Ward got the Mansfield offense going early and often to help pull away for a 57-35 victory against Paris at Tiger Gym in the title game.

Ward, the tournament's MVP, finished with a game-high 18 points and had 11 in the first quarter.

"It feels really good to win this because we haven't won this in a long time," Ward said. "It's nice to get it back here and have Mansfield win it. I was probably in the sixth grade when we last won this."

Ward helped Mansfield (14-2) jump out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter with her scoring burst. She scored the final eight first-quarter points for Mansfield while making two three-point baskets.

"She is so valuable with handling the ball as a point guard, but she is also guarding the other team's best player," Mansfield Coach Ethan Bowman said. "She has a lot of responsibility for this team, and she handles it really well. The past two weeks she has taken her game to another level. It's starting to click for her."

After the quick start for Mansfield, Paris (8-7) didn't make it easy in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles used an 11-2 run in the frame to tie the game at 21-21. Jayden Wells, who finished with nine points, scored seven points in a row to even the game.

Mansfield then found its groove again after that. The Lady Tigers closed on the second-quarter scoring to take a 24-21 edge into halftime. Then the defense took over for Mansfield as Paris hit 1 of 13 shots from the field in the third quarter. That allowed the Lady Tigers to build a 40-25 edge heading into the final quarter.

"In the locker room at halftime, we talked about we have been in situations like this in big games," Bowman said. "We've been in high-pressure situations. We knew what we needed to do in the second half. We hang our hat on defense, and it showed up. You have to be able to win games without shots falling."

Mansfield had Natalie Allison finish with 15 points, while Kaylee Ward added 13 points and 18 rebounds to go with 5 blocks. Paris was led by a team-high 11 points from Brailey Forst.

BOYS

Waldron 53, Vian, Okla. 45 (2OT)

It took two overtimes, but the Bulldogs left Tiger Gym with a new trophy to take into the new year.

Lidge Stinson, the tournament MVP, and Trenton Hunt led the way for Waldron with a team-high 14 points. Ethan Mayberry also finished with 11 points for the Bulldogs to capture the Bill Frye Invitational after winning it last in 2019.

"This is a great way to end the Christmas break," Waldron Coach Josh Atchley said with a smile. "This was a really good one not because of how pretty it was but how hard we fought. Vian came to play and gave us a great test. I'm proud of my guys. It's hard to do this game justice."

Waldron (15-3) held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter by scoring the final five points. It was a game of runs in the second quarter with the teams heading into halftime tied at 20-20. Waldron used a 9-0 run for a 20-13 lead, but Vian rallied for a 7-0 scoring stretch to even the game.

Vian started to create some separation at the end of the third quarter, building a 36-32 lead. Waldron, which rallied from being down 14-0 for a win in the semifinals, found a way to tie it at 43-43 to send it to overtime. Ethan Mayberry hit a three-point basket with about six seconds left to even the score. Each team scored one point in the first overtime to keep the game tied at 44-44.

Waldron finally got its offense going in the second overtime with Petey Justice, Roky Avila, Stinson and Forrest Efurd all scoring points for the Bulldogs to pull away. The defensive effort was key for Waldron in the overtimes. Vian missed all 12 of its shots from the field to close out the game.

"We hang our hat on the defense that's for sure," Atchley said. "I don't think we did a whole lot different in the overtimes. But we got the job done. The rebounding behind those missed shots were key. We held them to just one shot several times."

Atchley credited Stinson with being a big driving force to help the Bulldogs over the three-day tournament.

"He had such a good tournament," Atchley said. "He had 31 in the first game, 13 the second game and 14 this game. He can really score the basketball. He is a floor general. When he is locked in, he is very good. He is a senior that has won a ton of games and even keeps me calm at times."

At a glance

BILL FRYE INVITATIONAL

Friday’s games

Boys

Hackett 51, Two Rivers 38

Mulberry 68, Paris 65 (OT)

Elkins 51, Mansfield 50 (OT)

Championship game

Waldron 53, Vian (Okla.) 45 (2OT)

Girls

Vian (Okla.) 35, Waldron 32 E

lkins 64, Two Rivers 44

Hackett 60, Mulberry 37

Championship game

Mansfield 57, Paris 35



