Protections expand in waterways rule

The Biden administration imposed Friday a rule expanding the definition of waterways that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has authority to regulate, a move that reverses a Trump-era change and seeks to overcome nearly a decade of challenges to EPA powers, including a pending Supreme Court case.

The agency said its rule strikes a balance it hoped would protect waterways as well as commerce, returning its Waters of the United States regulatory framework to something like it was before it became a focus of political debate in 2015. That year, the Obama administration significantly and contentiously widened the scope of the Clean Water Act to cover even ephemeral streams and ponds; Trump dramatically weakened the EPA's water pollution authority with a 2019 rule of his own.

In broadening EPA's powers once again, Administrator Michael Regan said the agency aimed "to deliver a durable definition of WOTUS [waters of the U.S.] that safeguards our nation's waters, strengthens economic opportunity, and protects people's health while providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners."

Environmentalists say the rule is central to efforts to restore the health of impaired waterways and fragile wildlife habitats because it gives federal and state governments powers to limit the flow of pollutants, including livestock waste, construction runoff and industrial effluent.

The regulation determines how broadly the government can enforce the Clean Water Act, the landmark 1972 law credited with gradual, though sometimes inconsistent, improvement to the health of polluted and degraded rivers and lakes. But the rule has been a flash point because advocates for industry and property rights say it is overly costly and impractical when applied to wetlands that can be difficult to define or streams that run only for part of the year.

Charles Yates, attorney for the libertarian group Pacific Legal Foundation, said the new rule shows the importance of the Supreme Court case since the definition for WOTUS "shifts with each new presidential administration."

"Absent definitive guidance from the Supreme Court, a lawful, workable, and durable definition of 'navigable waters' will remain elusive," Yates said in a statement.

CRITICS HEARD

Friday's announcement did not quell criticisms, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce suggesting the Biden rule would only add to regulatory uncertainty and unpredictability that it said could hinder the planning and construction of major government-funded infrastructure projects.

Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, struck a similar note, saying the new rule makes it unclear whether the federal government will regulate water in places such as roadside ditches and isolated ponds.

Although the Biden rule is less expansive than Obama's, Republicans quickly attacked it as onerous.

"The rule announced today is the latest round of regulatory overreach regarding what waters are subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act, and will unfairly burden America's farmers, ranchers, miners, infrastructure builders, and landowners," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a statement.

Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, called the final rule a continuation of "the Biden administration's attack on rural America."

"Instead of maintaining sound policy and providing Arkansas farmers, ranchers and landowners with certainty and predictability, they will once again find themselves in Washington's cross hairs," Boozman, of Rogers, said. "We all agree we need clean water, but this rule is more about expanding the authority of unelected federal bureaucrats instead of protecting this resource."

Arkansas' congressional delegates were among the chorus of lawmakers sharing opposition to Friday's announcement.

Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, and Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, issued statements through the Congressional Western Caucus, which advocates for rural issues.

Westerman, the chairman-elect of the House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee, described the move as an attempt to "over-regulate America's farmers into extinction."

"These actions demonstrate a lack of care for the needs of rural America, our agriculture industry, and for private property rights," he added.

Crawford argued the new rule invalidates existing laws and denies the ability of landowners to maintain their acreage.

"This change of the WOTUS rule is a massive land grab that will expand federal control to ponds, puddles, and even ditches all under the false pretense that it will make our waters cleaner," Crawford said. "Meanwhile, farmers will be drawn into cross hairs with the EPA over using the safe crop production process they have used for years, and landowners could face hefty fines for failing to comply with the unclear language."

Westerman promised legislative action to reverse the EPA's decision, noting the timing of the rule announcement comes within days of Republicans taking control of the House.

REDEFINING MOMENT

Jon Devine, director of federal water policy for the Natural Resources Defense Council, meanwhile called the Biden rule "sensible, good-government action."

The environmental group and others estimated that Trump's regulatory regime would remove federal protections from roughly half the nation's wetlands and at least 1.19 million miles of rain-dependent streams and rivers. Biden's rule would bring much of those wetlands and waterways back under EPA's regulatory authority, though it would not go so far as Obama's 2015 rule.

The Biden administration said it would redefine EPA oversight as covering "traditional navigable waters," including interstate waterways and upstream water sources that influence the health and quality of those waterways. The definition is based on a legal framework established before 2015, with adjustments based on court rulings and newer science, EPA said.

The Department of the Army joined the EPA in finalizing the new rule because the Army Corps of Engineers has authority over any actions filling regulated bodies of water with dredge spoils or other materials.

"The rule's clear and supportable definition of waters of the United States will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations, and other stakeholders," Michael L. Connor, the Army's assistant secretary for civil works, said in a statement.

The Biden administration's action comes ahead of an expected Supreme Court ruling that could limit EPA authority.

Justices are considering arguments from an Idaho couple in their business-backed push to curtail the Clean Water Act. Chantell and Michael Sackett wanted to build a home near a lake, but the EPA stopped their work in 2007, finding wetlands on their property were federally regulated. The agency said the Sacketts needed a permit.

The case was heard in October and tests part of the rule the Biden administration carried over into its finalized version.

The new Biden rule does not change EPA's approach toward such cases, in which the agency said its authority applied because the wetlands are next to a large lake. A court ruling that narrows the agency's power could require some regulatory revisions, but might not otherwise upend Biden's approach to water pollution, said Kevin Minoli, an attorney at Alston & Bird who served as a career attorney at the EPA under four presidents.

The rule could nonetheless invite new challenges. It expands the EPA's power over isolated wetlands and other bodies of water if the agency can argue they serve important functions such as storing floodwaters or providing habitat and food resources, he said.

A 2001 Supreme Court ruling said the government could not use the presence of migratory birds to assert that the Clean Water Act applies to isolated bodies of water.

"This rule brings them fully back into play," Minoli said.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Dance of The Washington Post and by Jim Salter and Michael Phillis of The Associated Press.