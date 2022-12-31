Pulaski County sees 10th homicide of 2022

One man died Friday afternoon in a shooting in southern Pulaski County that sheriff's deputies think stemmed from an argument between neighbors, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said.

The shooting in the 3500 block of Tony Road was reported about 1:30 p.m. The victim died after being taken to an area hospital with serious wounds, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Deputies were searching for the neighbor who is the primary suspect in the killing, Burk said. He said he did not want to identify the person until more information was available.

The slaying marks the 10th homicide investigated by the Sheriff's Office in 2022, breaking a previous record high of nine killings set in 2016 and matched in 2020.