Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 13-63 (20.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Twirled in the seventh

BEST BET Magical Song in the second

LONG SHOT Goldenshuga in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $51,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, starter optional claiming

LORD GRANTHAM** was overmatched in an unusually strong allowance race last month at Churchill, but he owns the fastest Beyer figures in this field and his local works are encouraging. DAY TRADE was a clear maiden sprint winner just two races back at Churchill, and he returns to one-turn following a fourth-place route finish over this track. DIXIE FURY splashed his way to a six-length maiden sprint victory at Churchill, and the improving colt is a repeat candidate if able to produce the same effort on a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Lord GranthamArrietaHartman3-1

8 Day TradeBazeContreras7-2

6 Dixie FurySantanaCasse4-1

2 Rithm NicJordanRichard5-1

4 SaltaBowenPuhl6-1

1 AtkinsJuarezCombs8-1

3 Mean TweetsHiraldoMoysey15-1

5 Smooth ScatCabreraSmith20-1

9 AfraidofthebunnyCastilloVillafranco30-1

2 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

MAGICAL SONG*** was a fast-closing third in her career debut at Keeneland while finishing behind a lone speed winner and next-out winner Klassy Bridgette. KID'S LAST LAUGH raced wide in a clear second-place sprint debut at Churchill, and her local breezes have been fast. WISH IT broke a tad slow in an even effort when making her debut, but she has good subsequent works and is bred to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Magical SongTalamoCox9-5

3 Kid's Last LaughArrietaMcPeek2-1

8 Wish ItSantanaAsmussen5-1

6 No GuiltTorresLukas10-1

7 Unstable PrincessMichelMartin15-1

2 Bolt for AllisonJuarezHartman8-1

1 Summertime RoseSaezSharp12-1

5 Tough LegacyCabreraCasse20-1

4 Bicarb BettyRodriguezHaran30-1

3 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

DOUGHTY** showed speed in a third-place debut last summer at Churchill, and she competes in restricted company for the first time and recorded a swift breeze Dec. 20. GOLDEN JOY has a series of good works leading up to her first race, and the presence of the leading rider tips positive trainer intent. SUMMORYA is an unraced filly sporting two nice gate workouts, and trainer Ron Moquett is off to a terrific start at this meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 DoughtyTalamoMorse5-2

2 Golden JoyTorresCates3-1

11 SummoryaBejaranoMoquett7-2

3 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride8-1

9 BennykayandsuzytooBowenPrather10-1

14 AdamantlyTrianaGonzalez20-1

7 FoxpassCabreraOrtiz15-1

6 Lassie My GirlSantanaWilson15-1

13 AseelMojicaDeville20-1

12 Sophie's StarJordanChleborad20-1

8 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon20-1

10 Queenies WayRodriguezHaran30-1

4 Who LuBorelBorel30-1

5 Altar GirlMichelFires30-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

SUN THUNDER** rallied to third, behind a heavily-favored winner, in a good sprint debut at Churchill, and he is bred to excel around two turns. THE HEIGHTS is working well up to his debut for high percentage trainer Brad Cox, and he is a half-brother to Caddo River ($656K). PROFOUND IMPACT has a series of sharp works leading up to his career debut, and trainer Robertino Diodoro wins with first-timers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Sun ThunderCabreraMcPeek3-1

8 The HeightsTalamoCox7-2

11 Profound ImpactMojicaDiodoro4-1

13 OnthestageCastilloAsmussen8-1

4 My SpiritCastilloAsmussen6-1

3 Hard to Come ByTrianaVon Hemel12-1

12 Seas of NormandySaezJones12-1

7 Winnemac AvenueTorresDiVito12-1

2 King RussellBejaranoMoquett12-1

14 KuppBejaranoMoquett20-1

9 Millers RiteCourtVance30-1

10 Runnin' BlockSantanaVillafranco30-1

6 Macho VillaMichelLukas30-1

1 Moon Over DubaiHiraldoPeitz30-1

5 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

CADILLAC COWBOY** may have tipped his hand in a bullet five-furlong gate drill Dec. 11, and his dam was a stake winner. STUCK N SNOW was caught in the final furlong in an improved third-place finish, and the lightly-raced gelding figures a major contender. KING PEANUT has recorded four consecutive fast five-furlong breezes, and he has attracted a high percentage rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Cadillac CowboyRodriguezSharp4-1

9 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel3-1

7 King PeanutArrietaPeitz9-2

3 Black AppleSantanaOrtiz5-1

11 Pearcy RoadTorresPrather8-1

10 Chupapi MunyayoBejaranoMoquett10-1

4 He's RichTalamoCates10-1

6 Miri a CoincidenceWalesWitt15-1

13 Wicked PrinceGonzalezChleborad15-1

14 Shake UpJuarezCalhoun15-1

5 Empyreal ShadowCabreraLukas20-1

2 K J's LegacyCastilloGarcia20-1

1 Ready ShoesDe La CruzWilson30-1

8 Languille RiverHebertRoberts30-1

6 The Renaissance. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds

TWO EAGLES RIVER*** followed a fast debut victory with a photo finish allowance loss behind a very talented colt at Churchill. COUNT DE MONET easily defeated eight rivals in the $150,000 Advent opening day, and the unbeaten colt drew a favorable outside post. FROSTED DEPARTURE finished three lengths behind the second selection in the Advent, but he may not have cared for the wet footing and does own the field's fastest Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Two Eagles RiverJuarezHartman6-5

6 Count de MonetSanjurSwearingen7-5

2 Frosted DepartureArrietaMcPeek6-1

3 SpurrierBejaranoMoquett10-1

1 Bourbon BashMichelLukas12-1

5 Choctaw ZipCabreraWitt20-1

7 Purse $104,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TWIRLED**** was caught inside the final furlong when second in a $200,000 stake at Churchill, and she is cutting back to an abbreviated distance and is treated with Lasix for the first time. U GLOW GIRL rated for the first time in a clear entry-level allowance win at Indiana, and she recorded a useful five-furlong breeze Dec. 18 at Oaklawn. PROUD MULE has recorded consecutive second-place finishes at this condition at Delaware and Monmouth, and her local breezes have been swift.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 TwirledCastilloAsmussen8-5

10 U Glow GirlTalamoCox5-2

1 Proud MuleRodriguezHollendorfer8-1

3 Key to SuccessBazePuhich12-1

2 Yolanda WhoSantanaFincher12-1

6 Beautiful and BoldDe La CruzCompton15-1

5 Pioneer ParadeTorresDiVito12-1

7 Holiday DecisionBejaranoAmoss10-1

8 GoldbloodedArrietaHartman15-1

4 Saltwater GypsyHiraldoMoysey30-1

12 She's StormingJordanHewitt30-1

9 SteponthefootfeetCabreraVillafranco30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

GOLDENSHUGA** is a first-time starter with a speedy pedigree, and she is working fast and often for a red-hot stable. MALIBU TOAST has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and her racing experience may be the difference. PEACE CRUISER has lost a win photo in both of her sprint races in New York, and she is back sprinting after tiring at one mile on opening day.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 GoldenshugaSantanaCasse6-1

2 Malibu ToastTalamoCox3-1

12 Peace CruiserTorresMott7-2

1 RubiaCastilloAsmussen9-2

10 Dear LadyCabreraMcPeek10-1

7 Into LoveSaezJones10-1

11 Boogie Woogie GalArrietaSharp12-1

8 Barstool BabeBejaranoMoquett15-1

5 Collected GloryTrianaVon Hemel20-1

3 Pacific ViewJuarezOrtiz15-1

9 CecileBazeSchultz20-1

4 Perfect PrincessHarrCline30-1

9 The Year's End. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies, 2-year-olds

DEFINING PURPOSE*** crossed the wire only one length from second-place money in the GII Golden Rod at Churchill, and she drew an improved post and is treated with Lasix for the first time. BLUELIGHTSPECIAL was stake-placed in her only previous try around two turns, and she is having blinkers removed and is back on Lasix. FABULOUS CANDY easily defeated entry-level allowance runners at Delaware, and her Beyer figures are competitive.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Defining PurposeCabreraMcPeek7-5

7 BluelightspecialArrietaContreras9-2

9 Fabulous CandyHiraldoMoysey5-1

6 Take Charge BrianaTorresLukas6-1

4 Midnight HeiressRodriguezHollendorfer8-1

2 UnifyingSantanaMott12-1

8 Need Some MoneySaezShorter12-1

5 Charlee MaeJuarezMilligan20-1

3 TaxedTalamoMorse20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

EASY ACTION** finished second behind a very fast colt in his debut at Churchill, and he is treated with Lasix after a solid effort last month. UNCLE REG had traffic trouble on the turn in a tough-luck defeat last month. His subsequent breezes are good and a clean trip may get him home first. EYEING CLOVER has a consistently good work tab leading up to his debut, and trainer Brad Cox knows how to get one ready to win at first asking.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Easy ActionSantanaCasse5-2

13 Uncle RegJuarezMcCarthy4-1

6 Eyeing CloverTalamoCox7-2

7 SwaggishCastilloAsmussen9-2

14 CamptonSantanaAsmusen6-1

5 Woody's ChoiceTorresWitt8-1

1 Ben's LegacyCabreraDiVito8-1

9 Stray CatBazeLukas15-1

10 Pine CoveSaezSharp15-1

11 Bubba Can DanceArrietaStewart12-1

4 Soybean ManBejaranoMoquett12-1

12 Double StrikeBowenPuhich30-1

3 Interlock EmpireJuarezMcPeek20-1

2 Eye Am SmartCourtWilliams30-1