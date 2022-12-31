BOYS

BENTONVILLE 72, VAN BUREN 52 Jaylen Lee and Ma'aiki Dauda both scored 17 points for Bentonville (11-3), which finished third in the Neosho (Mo.) Classic. Elijah Wilhem had 12 points for the Tigers, who had 11 players score in the game.

BLYTHEVILLE 77, HAYWOOD, TENN. 67 Rashaud Marshall piled up 34 pints, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks to lead Blytheville (16-0) to the Poplar Bluff Showdown title at Poplar Bluff, Mo. KeSean Washington contributed 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Chickasaws.

DREW CENTRAL 79, STAR CITY 55 Kade Bodiford powered his way to 24 points as Drew Central (10-5) romped to its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament championship. Zairen Beene scored 18 points to lead Star City (7-6).

DUMAS 74, EARLE 33 Mike Reddick compiled 26 points, 8 steals and 8 rebounds for Dumas (10-7) in the Lendal Thomas Classic in Harrison. Raylen Spratt and Tommy Reddick each had 12 points for the Bobcats.

HAMPTON 75, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 73 Ta'vion Galbert finished with 17 points as Hampton (5-4) pulled out the win during the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 76, MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN, GA. 61 Annor Boateng and Luke Moore each had 13 points as Central (15-3) captured the NXT LVL Hoopfest in Nashville, Tenn. Daniel Culberson added 12 points, while Daniel Woods, C.J. Washington and Savaughn Smith all had eight points apiece for the Tigers.

OZARK CATHOLIC 65, MAGAZINE 40 Ozark Catholic (19-3) won for the fifth time in six games behind 18 points and 10 rebounds from Will Buron. Jackson Holmes hit four three-pointers and scored 12 points, and Peyton Goldschmidt tallied 11 points and seven rebounds for the Griffins. Jaxon Pickartz totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for Magazine (4-9), which has lost six consecutive games. Elijah Ward gathered eight points and eight rebounds.

ROSE BUD 43, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 33 Bryce Walls' 14 points provided Rose Bud (10-3) the nudge it needed to advance to the final of the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke. Rece Hipp had 12 points for the Ramblers. Ayden Cuzzort scored 12 points for Southside Batesville (5-6).

SPRINGDALE 68, DOUGLAS, TENN. 48 Isaiah Sealy's 26 points and six rebounds as Springdale (12-3) took third place at the Poplar Bluff Showdown in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Courtland Muldrew came through with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists for the Bulldogs.

WALDRON 54, VIAN, OKLA. 45 Lidge Stinson and Trenton Hunt pulled free for 14 points each to lift Waldron (15-3) to the Bill Frye Invitational crown at Mansfield. Ethan Mayberry added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

WARREN 64, OUACHITA 54 Antonio Jordan dropped 44 points to carry Warren (2-3) in the third-place game of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Cameron Mattingly had 29 points for Ouachita (9-14).

GIRLS

BRYANT 70, LAKE HAMILTON 26 Austyn Oholendt scored 11 points as Bryant (11-3) won its final game of the Kameron Hale Classic at Lake Hamilton. Natalie Edmonson and Lauren Lain each had nine points for the Lady Hornets.

DREW CENTRAL 48, MAGNOLIA 36 Ali Jo Cruce's 18 points were pivotal for Drew Central (11-4), which won its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Atesa Johnson put in 11 points for Magnolia (6-3).

MAGAZINE 38, OZARK CATHOLIC 33 Destiny Corley put up 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a tight win for Magazine (5-8). Kajsiab Vang scored 10 points, and Jailynn Sims came together with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rattlers. Clara Mariscotti had 15 points for Ozark Catholic (8-11). Abigail Perry tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.

MANSFIELD 57, PARIS 35 Kynslee Ward scored 18 points, and Natalie Allison ended with 15 points as Mansfield (14-2) waltzed to the Bill Frye Invitational championship on its home floor. Kaylee Ward had 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

QUITMAN 78, LONOKE 37 Silver Mulliniks hit five three-pointers and finished with 27 points for Quitman (13-1) in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke. Kaylee Hobbs added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Tyesha James scored 15 points, and D'Mya Eason ended with 11 points for Lonoke (7-7).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 47, ENGLAND 43 Kamie Jenkins had 19 points and 19 rebounds as Southside Batesville (9-3) moved to the finals of the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke. Chaney McCance followed with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lady Southerners. Jordan Blake had 17 points for England (11-5).

WHITE HALL 50, WARREN 19 Kynnedi Barnett chimed in with a game-high 19 points for White Hall (5-7) during the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament at Drew Central.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 75, SPRINGDALE 71, OT KeSean Washington put together 25 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Blytheville (15-0), which overcame a 10-point deficit to win in the semifinals of the Poplar Bluff Showdown in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Rashaud Marshall had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks while Jeremiah Wells ended with 14 points for the Chickasaws. Courtland Muldrew supplied a game-high 36 points for Springdale (11-3) on 11-of-23 shooting. Isaiah Sealy had 11 points, and Carson Tangness scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

CONCORD 61, BIGELOW 56 Reece Bracey delivered 19 points as Concord (16-5) won the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Darrell Reed added 13 points, and Eli Tate scored 12 points for the Pirates. Javon Orr collected 10 points for Bigelow (11-2).

DREW CENTRAL 57, WARREN 50 Kade Bodiford's 21 points led the way for Drew Central (9-5) to reach the championship game of its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Neondre Thomas finished with 16 points for Warren (1-3).

HOT SPRINGS 69, PARIS, TEXAS 57 Octavious Rhodes scored 15 points as Hot Springs (7-3) beat the host team at the Farmers Bank & Trust Tournament. Nasir Hanna and Tyrell Honey each scored 10 points for the Trojans. Kendall Williams added nine points.

LONOKE 58, QUITMAN 33 Wyatt Rippeto provided a team-high 14 points as Lonoke (6-5) pulled away at its Goldfish Classic. Bradon Allen scored 13 points for the Jackrabbits. Owen Brantley connected for eight points for Quitman (2-11).

RIVERVIEW 66, MALVERN 57 Tristan Cunningham pushed through with 22 points for Riverview (7-2), which went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to win its opener at the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke. Tadrian Baker scored 12 points, and Tucker Cunningham ended with 11 points for the Raiders.

GIRLS

DREW CENTRAL 41, MAUMELLE 34 Ali Jo Cruce managed 11 points and directed Drew Central (10-4) into the final of its Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. India Robinson had 14 points for Maumelle (5-10).

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 77, DERMOTT 48 Mia Smith scored 17 points as Little Rock Christian (9-4) steamrolled its way into the final of the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic. Whitley Rogers had 15 points, Kate Denton registered 12 points, and Ella Watson added 11 points for the Lady Warriors, who led 23-8 after one quarter and 48-22 at halftime. Jayla Foster led Dermott (14-4) with 19 points. Elizabeth Rowe finished with 13 points, and Alacia Carbage ended with nine points.

McGEHEE 56, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 48 Liana Watson and Cy'nara Robinson both scored 14 points as McGehee (4-5) took down the host team at the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic. Avian Hill supplied 11 points for the Lady Owls, who led 44-34 after three quarters. Karmen Johnson's 15 points and Amyiah Davis' 12 points led Fairview (8-4).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 60, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41 Dessie McCarty rang up 21 points as Mount Vernon-Enola (20-3) won its holiday classic after finishing runner-up in 2021. Conley Gibson scored 16 points, and Josie Williams followed with 15 points for Conway Christian (13-5).

QUITMAN 58, RIVERVIEW 32 Silver Mulliniks punched in 19 points in a victory for Quitman (12-1) in the first round of the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke. Emi Kennedy had 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs as well.