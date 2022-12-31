Russelville overcomes slow start

Overcoming a slow first quarter, the Russellville Cyclones pulled away from Episcopal Collegiate and then held on for a 50-49 victory in the championship game of the Wildcat Classic on Friday night in Little Rock.

Russellville (12-3) trailed 13-6 after one quarter but opened the second with a 14-2 run that helped give the Cyclones a 23-21 halftime lead.

After three quarters, the Cyclones led 41–34. The lead grew to 43-34 early in the fourth quarter before Episcopal Collegiate (8-5) made a push that got the Wildcats back into the game but never in position to tie or take the lead.

"Being settled and playing pressure defense, we finally started to make some shots in the second quarter,'' Russellville Coach Trent Morgan said. "We knew they were a really good team, very well-coached and coming in here playing on the road. It was a great battle."

Caleb Carter led the Cyclones with 15 points and Luke Stump and Amare Ellis each scored 10. Jayden Berry had nine.

In the first quarter, Russellville had more turnovers (five) than field goals (three). They shot 3 of 8 from the field, while the Wildcats hit 5 of 8 shots.

After Kellen Robinson's field goal to open the second quarter, Episcopal Collegiate led 15-6. But the Wildcats would not score again until more than half of the quarter was over. The Cyclones hit 6 of 7 field goals -- all of them in the lane -- and two free throws during their run that gave them the upper hand in the game.

After the 14-2 run pushed Russellville into a 20-17 lead, a timeout sparked the Wildcats (8-5) and a 4-0 run gave them a 21-20 lead. But Cyclones junior Luke Stump banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 23-21 halftime lead.

"We saw something that we liked [inside], so we called a lot of set plays to get our big men some touches,'' Morgan said. "We liked to play inside out and once we got those big guys some touches that opened up the outside."

Quin Clark's three-pointer trimmed the Cyclones' lead to 33-32 with 3:27 left in the third quarter. But Russellville's Amare Ellis hit two three-pointers in the final 2:29 as the Cyclones, who hit 7 of 11 shots in the quarter, led 41-34 going into the fourth quarter.

The Russellville lead ranged from five to eight points until a torrid Wildcats rush in the final minute. With the score at 48-46 with 7.5 seconds left, Ellis hit two throws to put it away. Episcopal Collegiate added a late three-pointer, but the Wildcats were out of timeouts.

Robinson led Episcopal Collegiate with 18 points and Brolan Griffith had 10.

In the girls title game, Episcopal Collegiate (12-2) won 45-31 over Russellville in the title game. Riley Brady led the Wildcats with 12 points and Laney Marsh scored 10.