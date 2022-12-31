BASKETBALL

Hendrix men defeat Ozarks

Daniel Cobb scored 17 points to lead four Hendrix College players with 10 or more points as the Warriors earned their first victory of the season Friday by beating University of the Ozarks 83-80 at Grove Gymnasium in Conway.

Hendrix (1-10) outrebounded Ozarks 46-26, including a 17-5 advantage on the offensive glass, and held a 36-32 scoring advantage in the lane. The Warriors shot 48.6% from the floor in the first half and jumped out to a 45-37 halftime lead, but the Eagles (7-5) made it close by shooting 46.7% from the floor in the second half to outscore Hendrix 43-38 in the half.

Tyler Deithloff had 16 points for Hendrix, while Colten Berry added 12 and Drew Mayo chipped in with 10. Kamren Roelke led the Eagles with 17 points, Tylan Jackson poured in 14, Grayson Nix contributed 12, while Sephfan Tabe and Adam Lopez added 11 each.

UAFS men lose

Cameron Kahn scored 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor Friday to lead Dallas Baptist (9-4, 4-1 Lone Star Conference) to a 75-64 victory over the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (6-6, 2-4) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Patriots shot 45.1% from the floor, 35.3% from the three-point line and 82.1% from the free throw line. The Lions shot 44.7% from the floor, including 30% from the three-point line, and shot just 64% from the free throw line. UAFS committed 15 turnovers, which Dallas Baptist converted into 17 points. The Patriots also outscored the Lions 32-22 in the lane.

Carson Hughes had 17 points for Dallas Baptist, while Ricky Lujan added 13 and Ta'Jay Dunlap chipped in with 10. Payton Brown led the way for UAFS with 16 points, while Evan Anderson and Connor Slater chipped in with 10 each.

Hendrix women win at home

Madi Pierce had game highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hendrix College women (3-10) to a 65-57 victory over University of the Ozarks (5-7) on Friday at Grove Gymnasium in Conway.

The Warriors held a 36-28 halftime lead despite shooting 28.6% from the floor in the first quarter and 23.5% in the second quarter. They improved to 36.4% in the third quarter and 40% in the fourth, while outrebounding Ozarks 36-35. The Eagles held a 36-16 scoring advantage in the lane, but committed 23 turnovers that turned into 18 points for Hendrix.

Megan Gray had 12 points for the Warriors and Blysse Harmon added 10. Makya Perryman led the way for the Eagles with 14 points.

UAFS women suffer home loss

Aaliyah Prince scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday, but it wasn't enough as the Lions (3-9, 1-5 Lone Star Conference) fell 86-75 to Texas Woman's University (10-1, 5-0) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions shot 51.9% from the floor, including 80% in the fourth quarter, but they were outrebounded 35-20 and outscored 40-32 in the lane. Texas Woman's shot 50.9% from the floor, despite hitting just 2 of 17 three-pointers, but made up for it by shooting 96.3% (26 of 27) at the free-throw line.

Rodrea Echols added 11 points for UAFS. Sadie Moyer had 24 points to lead Texas Woman's, while Ashley Ingram poured in 17, Ngozi Obineke and Scout Huffman added 13 each and Jordan Jackson chipped in with 12.

