Super Quiz: Endings

1. In which sport does the "end" play at one end of the line of scrimmage?

2. What kind of short story has a moral lesson that arises at the end?

3. What ended on Sept. 2, 1945?

4. This speech ends, "Government of the people, by the people, for the people ..."

5. At the end of this film, we see a half-buried Statue of Liberty.

6. Which rock band had a song called "The End" with the lyrics, "This is the end, my only friend, the end"?

7. What ended at Appomattox Courthouse on April 9, 1865?

8. In his poem "Fire and Ice," he wrote, "Some say the world will end in fire, Some say in ice."

9. This song by Skeeter Davis begins, "Why does the sun go on shining?"

ANSWERS:

1. Football

2. Fable

3. World War II

4. The Gettysburg Address

5. "Planet of the Apes"

6. The Doors

7. The U.S. Civil War

8. Robert Frost

9. "The End of the World"