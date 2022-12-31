The 2023 wish list

How are you doing, mister? My, but you grew up fast. And grew old fast. No, no! We didn't mean that as a slander. Growing old beats the alternative.

Here ya go: the usual. Well, it's the usual that this bar serves to retiring years. They always want the same thing: whiskey, neat. Oh, you want a double? Here ya go.

Um, you might want to slow down on that stuff. At least use a glass.

We remember P.J. O'Rourke describing his recipe for a "bloody whiskey." It's what you drink when you don't have any vodka. And if you're low on tomato juice. And maybe there's no celery in the house. You just drink it straight from the bottle!

Ah, that P.J., what a card.

Yeah, we lost him on your watch, back in February. We didn't mean to remind you. It's just that he said so many memorable things . . . .

Please, though, use a glass. It's a house rule.

You've been a trying year. But all years are trying. At least you weren't like your great- uncle 1862. Or your cousins 2001, 1968 or 1943. Those guys come in here all the time, but they don't order anything to drink. Mostly they sit in the back and mumble to themselves. Every year is a challenge, but some are disasters.

Another war started on your watch, and it's not over yet. We call it Putin's War in this establishment. It seems in this fallen world, there's a war every year, somewhere. But Putin's War isn't a world war just yet. And pray it never is.

That war was supposed to be over in hours, with the bad guys on top. But it turns out the Ukrainians decided to fight for their freedom, and now the little man in the Kremlin seems to be fighting for his own job.

With a year like you, there are a lot of yeah-buts.

Inflation ran crazy in the last 12 months. But the economy didn't tank. In fact, the economy has been doing pretty good lately. The paper reported just last week that the economy grew 3.2 percent in the third quarter. We'll take it.

This thing called the omicron variant came along during your watch. But we have vaccines against covid now that provide outstanding protections--or at least keep people from dying from the disease. If they'll only take the shots.

Governments down here on Earth are militarizing close-Earth orbit in space. But then NASA smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid, turning its path slightly, in a sign that we can defend the planet. Against very foreign invaders, anyway.

American hostages are still being held in Russia and Iran. But we got back Brittney Griner.

Race relations in this country could always use improvement. But we got the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

You did a lot of good, Mr. 2022.

Easy there, sir. You might want to mix that with something. Keep tugging at it that way, and you won't be able to walk out of here. You can't let your guard down until the new guy takes over tonight at the stroke of 12.

Two queens died in 2022--the one in England and the coal miner's daughter from Butcher Holler, Ky. Celebrities like Olivia Newton-John and James Caan, too.

And Mikhail Gorbachev and Jerry Lee Lewis and Sidney Poitier and Gaylord Perry and Kirstie Alley and Kenneth Starr and Franco Harris and Christine McVie and Bernie Shaw and Ray Liotta and David McCullough and Ronnie Spector and Bill Russell and Madeleine Albright and Meat Loaf and Gallagher and William Hurt. And so many more that didn't make the celebrity, political or sports pages.

But think about all the births. The next P.J. O'Rourke, the next Sidney Poitier, the next David McCullough! The world went over eight billion people during your time, and how many happy-ever-afters the world will see from that!

Think of the good that came along this year, Mr. 2022.

Fusion. The James Webb Space Telescope. Artemis 1.

Alabama lost the college championship game.

Oh yes, Arkansas beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl on your first day in office. You see, it wasn't all Oscar-slaps and politics.

NO, NO, your money's no good here. And you might as well take the bottle with you. It's on the house. Never can tell. You might need a nightcap before you go off duty at midnight.

Yeah, Mister 2022, things were bad often enough, but they could've been worse. Much worse.

Think of the many great men and women who will, years from now, look back at 2022 and celebrate it as their birth year. No telling which of the babes are destined for greatness, but they're all around, thanks to you and a little help from their folks. In about 2060 or 2070, they should be running the world. A much different world. A much better world, we can hope. And believe.

Any message you want to leave for the new year? He'll definitely be here tomorrow.

Of course. And you be careful, too.