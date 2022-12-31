Sections
Three people arrested in Northwest Arkansas in connection with drugs

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Kelsey Rogers, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Rogers was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Julio Roman, 36, of 1219 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Roman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Luke Jewell, 19, of 139 McGee St. in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Jewell was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

