Time for the youngsters capped by Renaissance

HOT SPRINGS -- Two nearly co-morning line favorites are set to start the $150,000 6-furlong Renaissance Stakes for 2-year-old horses over 6 furlongs today as part of the first full card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort limited to 2-year-olds.

The Renaissance, the first of two features on the 10-race New Year's Eve program, includes the 6-5 morning-line favorite Two Eagles River and 7-5 second-choice Count de Monet, the longshot winner of Oaklawn's opening-day 5 1/2-furlong Advent Stakes on Dec. 9.

It is the sixth race on the card with a post time scheduled for 2:50 p.m. Race 9, set for 4:14 p.m., is the $150,000 Year's End Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

Oaklawn racing secretary Pat Pope set up the 2-year-old program in August.

"We're really starting to get excited," Pope said. "You want to see these 2-year-olds. People want to see the breeding. They want to see the excitement and how much they paid for these horses. So it's pretty strong."

A total of 113 horses are entered for today's 10 races.

Trainer Kenny McPeek has six horses entered today, including Frosted Departure in the Renaissance and 7-5 program favorite Defining Purpose in the Year's End.

"We're lucky," McPeek said. "We handle a lot of young horses and we do a lot of developing of young horses. Days like this are good for our program. Glad to see Pat put some of those up."

The gelded Two Eagles River, a son of Cloud Computing trained by Chris Hartman, won his only maiden start and was second in his next, a $100,000 optional-claiming race at 6 furlongs at Churchill Downs on Nov. 6. He has the highest last-race Brisnet Speed Rating in the Renaissance's expected field of six.

"I don't like to be overly confident going into a race because it's still a horse race" Hartman said. "And there's this weather coming, rain, and what have you. I think he's training well, what little training we got to do. I think he's going to run well. When you give $220,000 for a gelding, you got to like him a little bit."

Count de Money, a son of Speighster trained by Tom Swearingen, has won each of his three career starts under the ride of jockey Santo Sanjur, including the Advent. Sanjur is set for an attempt to stretch the streak to four in the Renaissance.

"There are a couple of real nice horses in the race," Swearingen said. "We just got to get a really good trip, and it's got to go in our favor, just got to get lucky."

McPeek trains Frosted Departure, a son of Frosted and the 6-1 morning-line third choice. With a record of 2-0-1 in 8 starts and earnings of $152,136, he is the Renaissance's most experienced entrant.

Spurrier, by Tunwoo, is trained by Ron Moquett. He won his only start in a race against $90,000 maiden special weights over 51/2 furlongs at Oaklawn on Dec. 10.

"We think he's going to step forward," Moquett said. "We think his seasoning is good enough to go with the talent. We know he has ability, but there are two or three horses in here with ability."

Rafael Bejarano, a rider of two Arkansas Derby winners, is the listed jockey for Spurrier.

Moquett said Spurrier, a Florida-bred gelding, was named after the former Florida and South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier.

"I went to Florida and got this horse," Moquett said. "He was a Florida-bred. I wanted to name him after a Florida sports figure, and I ended up going with the old ball coach."