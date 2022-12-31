Time to get real

It's hard to believe that the post-covid world at one point was supposed to usher in a new consumer-led boom worthy of the Roaring '20s. Instead, crises keep piling up, from war to inflation, triggering overlapping shocks. Some call it a "polycrisis."

Societies are remarkably able to adapt. Inflation is showing signs of easing. But Pictet Asset Management strategists still expect global growth to slow to 1.7 percent in 2023, with stagnation in most developed economies and outright recession in Europe.

The Realistic '20s has less of a ring to it, but that's a more likely view of next year.

On financial markets, investment froth and euphoria worthy of the flappers have been forcibly brought down to earth by interest-rate hikes. Cryptocurrencies, unprofitable tech and real estate have been hammered and will remain unloved. Pension funds investing in risky three-letter trades like FTX (crypto) or LDI (derivatives) have learned costly lessons.

Policy realism is also setting in. Instead of fueling radical solutions, the aftermath of this bursting of leveraged market bubbles will see governments and policymakers get pushed toward the economic mainstream. That's effectively what happened during the UK's mini-budget crisis, which deflated the high-spending aspirations of the Brexiteers.

States will have to tread carefully in pursuing economic policies without making the recession worse. Next year will test France's ability to better target energy aid, bring down its budget deficit, and deliver long-awaited pension reform.

Less encouragingly, huge global investment challenges for the future like the energy transition are running into reality checks of their own. COP27 was a disappointment in European eyes, with little progress to meet targets. The EU is running to stand still in energy terms, spending billions to replace Russian natural gas.

Expect more realpolitik to set the tone internationally. Alliances will be based on energy supply needs rather than normative wants.

There'll be little to roar about next year, especially in Europe. But maybe a dose of realism will be enough to stop complacency winning out in the face of this poly-crisis.