Tools & Toys: Heat & Glo Supreme Freestanding Indoor Gas Fireplace and City Loo

Heat & Glo Supreme Freestanding Indoor Gas Fireplace

What's to love: Add warmth to a home without having to tear into a wall or build a mantel with this minimalist free-standing fireplace.

What does it do: The company says the fireplaces are easy to install in as little as one day. "All that's required is access to a gas line, electrical and vertical venting through the roof." The fireplace will help heat small to medium spaces with the ceramic glass and integrated fan helping to move air through a room. The fireplaces can be controlled with a touchscreen remote, a wall switch or through a smartphone app. Options are available for interior panels, doors and log styles. Prices start at $4,297. For more information, visit heatnglo.com.

■ ■ ■

City Loo

What's to love: A sleek modern inside enclosed bathroom area for a dog — useful for when the weather is too bad to go outside.

What does it do: The City Loo is made of medium density fiberboard in black or white and has clear acrylic walls, stainless-steel hinges and interchangeable dog doors. The loo provides a sanitary area for dogs — 20 pounds or fewer — to use the bathroom indoors. The starter kit comes with the Loo, an odor absorbing tray, two artificial grass pads and 50 potty pads. The starter kit sells for $325. Visit thecityloo.com to find out more.