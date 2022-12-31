Sections
Two more Hogs entering portal

by Tom Murphy | Today at 3:19 a.m.

The University of Arkansas had two defenders enter the transfer portal Friday, including senior safety Simeon Blair, who was elevated into a captain’s role after the opener due to an injury to safety Jalen Catalon. Blair, a senior from Pine Bluff with one year of eligibility remaining, was joined by redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Blair ranked third on the team with 73 tackles and also had 5 pass breakups and 2 tackles for loss.

Woodard, from Little Rock, had 7 tackles, a quarterback hurry and a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

